Juventus vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

European champions Chelsea return to Champions League action this evening as they travel to Italian giants Juventus in Group H.

Thomas Tuchel’s side suffered a blow at the weekend as they were beaten by 1-0 by Manchester City in the Premier League, as their undefeated start to the season came to an end at Stamford Bridge.

Juventus failed to win any of their opening four matches in Serie A in a horror start under the returning Massimiliano Allegri, but the Old Lady are on the road to recovery following 3-2 wins over Spezia and Sampdoria this week.

Chelsea won the opening match of their Champions League campaign 1-0 against Zenit St Petersburg thanks to Romelu Lukaku’s header while Juventus cruised to a 3-0 win at Malmo last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the key Champions League fixture tonight.

When is Juventus vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 8:00pm BST on Wednesday 29 September.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

Team news

N’Golo Kante has Covid, while Mason Mount (knock), Christian Pulisic (ankle) and Reece James (ankle) are also all still out.

Juventus have been handed a double blow after Massimiliano Allegri confirmed that both Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata will miss Wednesday’s match after sustaining injuries in Saturday’s win against Sampdoria.

Dybala is out with a thigh injury and Allegri has confirmed that both forwards will be out of Juventus’ next two games.

Confirmed line-ups

Juventus XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Chiesa, Bernardeschi

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Havertz, Lukaku, Ziyech

Odds

Juventus: 16/5

Draw: 5/2

Chelsea: 9/10

Prediction

Juventus have shown signs of life after their horrendous start to the season in Serie A, but the injuries to Dybala and Morata have come at a bad time for the Old Lady. Chelsea will be looking to respond following their disappointing defeat to City and this is a good opportunity for Tuchel to secure an important win over his Group H rivals. Juventus 0-2 Chelsea