Is Juventus vs Chelsea on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Chelsea travel to Italian giants Juventus this evening in the Champions League as Thomas Tuchel’s side look to make it two wins out of two in Group H.

The European champions began their title defence with a 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg at Stamford Bridge as Romelu Lukaku again proved the difference with his winning header.

Juventus also opened with a win under the returning manager Massimiliano Allegri, but the Old Lady have struggled in Serie A and are ninth in the table after failing to win four of their opening six matches of the season.

FOLLOW LIVE: Juventus vs Chelsea - Champions League latest score and goal updates, team news and build-up

Chelsea’s fine start to the Premier League campaign was put to an end by Manchester City on Saturday, as the defending champions earned a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge in a repeat of the Champions League final.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of the match tonight.

When is Juventus vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 8:00pm BST on Wednesday 29 September.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

Team news

N’Golo Kante has Covid, while Mason Mount (knock), Christian Pulisic (ankle) and Reece James (ankle) are also all still out.

Juventus have been handed a double blow after Massimiliano Allegri confirmed that both Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata will miss Wednesday’s match after sustaining injuries in Saturday’s win against Sampdoria.

Dybala is out with a thigh injury and Allegri has confirmed that both forwards will be out of Juventus’ next two games.

Confirmed line-ups

Juventus XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Chiesa, Bernardeschi

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Havertz, Lukaku, Ziyech

Odds

Juventus: 16/5

Draw: 5/2

Chelsea: 9/10

Prediction

Juventus have shown signs of life after their horrendous start to the season in Serie A, but the injuries to Dybala and Morata have come at a bad time for the Old Lady. Chelsea will be looking to respond following their disappointing defeat to City and this is a good opportunity for Tuchel to secure an important win over his Group H rivals. Juventus 0-2 Chelsea

