CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Smiling Dog Needs Serious Donations For Neurological Condition

By Marlee Ginter
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpVVa_0cBKKDoj00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) –  Jasper, an eight-pound Chihuahua mix, is gifted or cursed with a constant smile.  He can play like the rest of them and give you snuggles too, but what really captures everyone’s heart, is his smile.

“I think everyone that sees him just instantly smiles,” said Haley Waugh, Front Street Animal Shelter Public Information Coordinator. “It’s kind of the first thing you notice when you see him is he has a big old smile on his face.”

Waugh says Jasper has nerve damage that prompts facial expressions mimicking a smile.

“We think that he has some neurological issues going on,” Waugh told CBS13.

Jasper’s facial nerves pull his muscles back causing his ears to perk up and give him a constant smile.  Waugh says tests and treatments will be very expensive.  The shelter posted video of Jasper on Facebook , hoping for donations .

“So far it’s looking like it will be around $4,000, but that could add up to more depending on how much treatment he needs and it could be ongoing,” Waugh said.

For now, the goal is keeping Jasper as comfortable as possible so when he does flash those pearly whites he’s doing it out of happiness.

“He might not have the most time left but we’re going to do whatever we can to make the best of it and give him as much time here as we can as comfortably as possible,” said Waugh.

Once they nail down what condition causes that constant canine smile, they’re hoping to find Jasper treatment and a permanent home.
They believe he’s about three-years-old and gets along with other dogs with no behavioral concerns.
If you’d like to help, you can donate online .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Crew Searches For Deer In Distress Near Folsom

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Fanning out in the fields near Folsom, a special search team was in a race against time Thursday night. They’re not looking for a missing person or a suspect wanted by police. They were searching for an orange glow before the sun set on a deer in distress. It doesn’t get any more peaceful than this. A young buck basking in the subtle serenity of the change in seasons. But something else is in the air this time of year that’s quite the opposite of this deep breath moment. It’s mating season. Testosterone flows freely as bucks battle. It’s these...
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘He Was A Monster’: Groveland Resident Babysat By Gary Poste ‘1,000%’ Believes He Was The Zodiac Killer

GROVELAND (CBS13) — In the quiet, tightly knit Tuolumne County town of Groveland, the rumors have circulated for years that the Zodiac Killer was a neighbor living nearby. “This has been a 10-year-old rumor,” said Groveland resident Brian Pledsen. For Pledsen, Gary Poste was just the quiet neighbor who lived next door. “Very introverted. It took a while for us to talk, but he and I talked quite a bit,” he said. In the years Pledsen lived next to Poste, he never suspected Poste could be a killer. “Too nice of a guy, too mellow, too nice, he hid it very well,” said Pledsen. Gwen—a Groveland...
GROVELAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fliers Bearing Swastikas And Advertising White Supremacist Church Left At Carmichael Homes

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating the person or persons who left leaflets on doorsteps in Carmichael bearing swastikas and mentioning Aryan Nations. On October 5, plastic bags containing the leaflet with white supremacist messages and slogans, along with white rice presumably to keep them from blowing away, were left on numerous Carmichael residents’ doorsteps, said the Sacramento County Sherrif’s Office. The fliers were left on more than 10 separate residences near California Avenue and Palm Avenue in the Carmichael Colony Neighborhood in Carmichael. Additionally, some of the very same bags were found in the Deterding Elementary School playground, also in Carmichael. After receiving several complaints about the fliers, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a neighborhood search, interviewed victims, and collected some video footage of suspects from Ring security cameras. Currently, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Homeland Security and detectives are investigating, and there is no suspect or further information available. Sherriff’s Office Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 916-874-TIPS (8477), Communications Center 916-874-5115, or email them via their Online Tip Form where you can remain anonymous.
CARMICHAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s Very Frustrating’: Daughter Confronts Police As Mother’s Hit And Run Killer Remains Free

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Family members of Lien Dang are frustrated and demanding answers. Nearly two weeks after a driver hit and killed Dang and then left the scene, police have yet to make an arrest.  Now, the Asian American community is taking a stand for the family. The Sacramento Chinese of IndoChina Friendship Association (SCIFA) invited Dang’s family to meet with Sacramento Police and city leaders to get answers on the investigation. Some might say Dang had a heart of gold. The 87-year-old great-grandmother had just finished feeding the homeless when the car hit her as she was walking home in South...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Sacramento, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Society
Sacramento, CA
Society
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
CBS Sacramento

Auburn Joins Other Local Cities To Track Those With Alzheimer’s, Dementia Using Radio Locators

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A number of local cities are stepping up their efforts to keep people with cognitive disorders safe. One in nine people aged 65 and over are living with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia and six out of 10 people living with dementia will wander at least once. The city of Auburn is stepping up with a way to keep them safe. Bracelets that look like something you get at a concert or club are the latest technology used to track down those with a cognitive illness like dementia or Alzheimer’s. Each bracelet acts as a transmitter. “Each transmitter is given...
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Old Virus Resurfaces In Calaveras County As Young Child Contracts Measles

SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) — A new case of an old disease is raising long-term concerns in Calaveras and Tuolumne counties. A young child in Calaveras County contracted measles. “One of our concerns is, are other people within our community walking around with measles?” said Cori Allen, the county’s Health and Human Services director. “In the United States, having the MMR vaccine, which includes the vaccine for measles, is pretty standard practice.” Allen says the child, who’s under the age of 5, was not vaccinated against measles. Doctors say the virus is so contagious, 9 out of 10 people who come into contact...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy