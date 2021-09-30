CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Are People Angrier Nowadays? And What Can We Do To Manage It?

By Jeff Wagner
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In public and across social media, anger is boiling over. Arguments are quick to erupt and sometimes turn physical.

We wanted to know: Are we angrier nowadays? And what can we do to manage it? Good Question.

From chaos in the clouds with people fighting on airplanes , to brawls at school board meetings over mask mandates , to protesters clashing with counter-protesters in the streets, people are fed up.

Does it seem like people are just angrier nowadays?

“I think a little bit, or at least people are expressing their anger more,” said Aaron Sharff, as he awaited his flight at MSP Airport.

Sam Franklin doesn’t need the latest viral video to know that anger and the public expression of it are more prevalent.

“It’s like a balloon so filled with air that it’s gonna pop,” Franklin said.

She also leads a weekly anger management group that is getting more participants.

“I think just the increase in the amount of referrals and people seeking anger management has gone up. More people angrier, more people are having a hard time keeping it in and finding healthy ways to manage it.”

Is it OK to feel anger?

“Yes, you’re always allowed to feel your feelings. I think it’s how you act on them is what’s important,” said Abigail Earnst.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uvUE5_0cBGXG8p00

(credit: CBS)

Franklin agrees, and said anger gets a bad reputation because for some people, it can lead to harmful behavior.

“Anger is really there to let us know that people have harmed us, and to give us a drive and to give us the energy to protect ourselves,” said Franklin, adding that people are feeling harmed recently due to the current events.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a loss of life, jobs and freedoms. At the same time, systemic oppression of people of color has been rising to the surface.

“It’s hundreds of years old, and that anger has been building and building and building,” she said. “So what happens is when we hold on to anger, we can’t protect ourselves. It just builds … and it explodes.”

Is there a right way to express your anger?

“I would say maybe there’s a healthier, more effective way in ways that don’t lead to harm to others,” said Franklin.

Removing yourself or avoiding a situation that causes anger is a good step. After that, people must figure out a way to calm down or discharge anger that has already formed. That could be through exercise, deep breaths or channeling it toward positive action.

“I think the first thing is to not suppress the anger. It’s to acknowledge when you’re getting angry and kind of look at it, take a step back and saying ‘Is this person or this situation harming me in some way? Is there a way that I can protect myself that doesn’t involve unnecessary harm to others?’” said Franklin.

Beyond helping ourselves, Franklin said we can help others recognize their anger in an empathetic and caring way. Be sure to set boundaries as well, especially if that person’s anger is causing you harm.

“What we can do is sometimes we shame people for having all this stored up anger and then we hurt them again, instead of understanding that it comes from a lot of harm, and that they need some help to work through that harm,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Advance

Managing anger is something we all can learn

As I read the national and local news and watch television, I am amazed at the amount of anger and animosity being spewed through street fights, shootings, domestic violence and bar brawls. There are even some instances where government officials are actually fist fighting. These violent behaviors happen primarily because those engaging in them have not been introduced to the 4 R’s: Respect, Rights, Responsibility and Restrictions. We must learn to deal with anger and animosity.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Wicked Local

WE THE PEOPLE: What's next?

It’s no secret that the people in power spend more time creating, perfecting, and maintaining their political control than applying all that clout to the good of the people they were entrusted to serve, be it rich or poor, prospered or commoner. This has been a well-known fact since the Roman’s ruled and is plainly obvious in today’s politics. It is evident in the continuing debates of personal rights and public mandates related to COVID-19; in the recent withdrawal of our troops from Afghanistan; and more locally, in Boston’s recent primary election for Mayor.
BOSTON, MA
Post-Bulletin

'We don’t meet people by accident'

No one enters your life by chance. If someone great comes into our lives, it’s because we are prepared for them. Of course, many people only come into our lives to teach us a lesson. Sometimes, the lessons are bitter and painful, but that doesn’t mean that they are not important.
ROCHESTER, MN
Newnan Times-Herald

For what do we pray?

A young man went into a drugstore and bought three boxes of chocolates. When the pharmacist asked him about the three boxes, he said, “Well, I’m going over to a new girlfriend’s house for supper. Then we’re going out. If she only lets me hold her hand, then I’ll give her the small box. If she lets me kiss her on the cheek, then I’ll give her the medium box. But if she lets me do some serious smooching, then I’ll give her the big box.”
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anger Management#Wcco
Medscape News

Stopping COVID-19 Misinformation: What Do We Gain by Calling People Out on Social Media?

As we enter the fall, I admit that I am feeling a bit defeated. The pandemic raged through the summer in many parts of the US and the world. Vaccine hesitancy continued and was perhaps inflamed by discussions surrounding vaccine passports and, more recently, vaccine mandates. All the while, voices on social media platforms touted vaccine misinformation, dangerous COVID-19 treatments, proudly calling themselves "purebloods." The spread of COVID-19 misinformation is enough to drive anyone in medicine and public health to frustration at best and to burnout at worst.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

There's a Strange Paradox in The Way We Want to Connect With Strangers

Many of us come away from conversations with strangers feeling that the interaction has been awkward and unwanted on both sides. But what if we're wrong? A new study suggests that wanting to chat in depth with new people is actually a common feeling. In other words, the next time you're talking to someone you don't know, you shouldn't assume you necessarily have to stick to the small talk. There's a good chance that the person you're talking to is happy to share some of the more personal parts of their life with you, as you might be with them. Researchers carried...
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Jobs
TheDailyBeast

Florida Nurse Sacked for Mocking NICU Baby’s Birth Defects on Social Media

A Jackson Memorial Hospital neonatal intensive care nurse has been fired for lampooning a baby’s severe congenital disability in social media posts, according to CBS4 Miami. Sierra Samuels was initially put on administrative leave for an invasion of privacy. The baby had gastroschisis, a condition where their intestines are not hidden under the skin. One of Samuels’ posts read, “My night was going great than boom!” Another said, “Your intestines posed (sic) to be inside not outside baby!” A Jackson Health System statement noted that employees who violate privacy rules are “subject to disciplinary action including suspension or termination. As soon as we learned of this potential breach, we immediately placed this employee under administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”
FLORIDA STATE
ScienceAlert

9-Year Study Reveals The Lasting Effects Childhood Trauma Has on Adult Relationships

An ongoing study among more than 2,000 adults in the Netherlands has found childhood maltreatment is associated with lower quality relationships later in life.  Past research has also found childhood abuse or neglect can lead to insecure attachment patterns in adulthood, but the current study goes further and suggests these issues arise primarily from severe depression associated with that childhood trauma. The large cohort has been tracked for nearly a decade already. In the first, second, fourth, and sixth years of the study, researchers assessed participants for depression and anxiety. In the fourth year, the presence of childhood maltreatment was also evaluated....
EDUCATION
CBS San Francisco

Vaccine Skeptic Who Survived COVID Has Message For Those Still Unvaccinated

By Allen Martin & Molly McCrea A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found most unvaccinated adults don’t believe the COVID-19 vaccines are effective and that a jab poses a greater risk to their health than the actual virus. But a 38-year-old father of a teenage girl has a message he would like to share with those who are hesitant about getting vaccinated. KPIX 5 met up with Jose Jimenez and his daughter Sadie. He wanted to tell his story in hopes of helping others avoid his terrifying experience. The two were at a Sutter Health walk-in clinic in San Francisco, both eager...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vice

Activists are Designing Mesh Networks to Deploy During Civil Unrest

Imagine waking up and checking your phone after several evenings of mass demonstrations. You try scrolling through your Twitter feed, but it won’t load. You turn your router off and on to no avail. You try texting a friend to complain, but the message fails to send. Frustrated, you walk outside. People scattered along the sidewalk look as disoriented and confused as you feel—except for police officers and the National Guard, who are forcefully telling everyone to immediately return to their homes over a loudspeaker.
PROTESTS
Opelika-Auburn News

Editorial: We can do better

On Friday night, we published an online photo gallery of the Auburn University homecoming parade. In it, we ran a photo of three students on the homecoming court in their motorcade, and we showed the supporters of a fourth student and listed her name. There were five women on the...
AUBURN, AL
Bladen Journal

Young mother – against mandates – dies after COVID-19 vaccination

Twitter, the controversial social media giant founded by Jack Dorsey, has backtracked after censoring an obituary for a young mother. In OregonLive, the obituary said Jessica Berg Wilson did not want to get vaccinated but did so in order to be participate as a “Room Mom” at her young daughters’ school. The listing says she died after suffering from “COVID Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Economic Forum

How cumulative disasters impact our mental health - and what we can do

Experiencing a disaster such as COVID-19 or severe flooding can lead to a range of mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. These can be short-term, but cumulative exposure to multiple disasters can have a unique effect, writes an expert in disaster and emergency response. To avoid burning out...
MENTAL HEALTH
thepitchkc.com

What do we journalists even do?

Whew! We survived the making of yet another magazine, and it hit stands this morning!. For our staff, deadline week is the best of times and the worst of times. Every month, when we send the PDF to our printer one to five minutes before the deadline, it feels like we’re making it by the skin of our teeth. It’s a common feeling for most small, independent news sources around the country.
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy