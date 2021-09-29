CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chicago Bears sign deal to buy Arlington Park, mayor's office says

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13016c_0cBGStjV00

The Chicago Bears have signed an agreement to purchase Arlington Park, a spokesperson for Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday night.

In a statement, the spokesperson said the mayor was not surprised by that move, and that they remain committed to keeping the Bears in Chicago. The spokesperson said they have informed the team they are open to discussions.

RELATED: Chicago Bears submit bid to buy Arlington International Racecourse property

The spokesperson went on to note that Soldier Field recently signed a major contract with the Chicago Fire soccer team, and over the weekend hosted the Shamrock Series.

"These examples and others demonstrate that Soldier Field remains a very sought-after venue and, as the Mayor has said many times, the City and Park District must explore all options to both enhance the visitor and fan experience at Soldier Field year-round and maximize revenues," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"As for the Bears, the Mayor has said numerous times, our door in City Hall remains open to engage the Bears," the spokesperson added.

WATCH: ESPN 1000 radio host David Kaplan weighs in on Bears buying Arlington Park

The Chicago Bears have signed an agreement to purchase Arlington Park, a spokesperson for Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday night.

It was first reported that the Bears had submitted a bid to buy Arlington International Racecourse in June, and drew mixed reactions from fans. It is not the first time the NFL team has considered moving the team out of the city.

The Property is 326 acres, enough to allow the Bears to build a stadium large enough to host a Super Bowl, and it could be surrounded by a year-round entertainment complex.

The Bears have not yet released a statement about their purchase agreement.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
100fmrockford.com

Chicago Bears sign $197.2M purchase agreement for Arlington Heights racetrack

The Chicago Bears have taken a step toward securing property for a new stadium, the team announced Wednesday. The team signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement for the Arlington Heights International Racetrack and is considering a move out of Soldier Field. On June 17, the Bears put in multiple bids...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Chicago Mayor#Arlington Park#Chicago Fire#American Football#Espn#Property
Quad-Cities Times

Pritzker wants Bears to stay in Chicago, but says that’s up to team, Lightfoot

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday that it’s up to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and leaders in northwest suburban Arlington Heights to determine whether local taxpayers should help pay to build a new stadium for the Chicago Bears. A day after the Bears announced their $197.2 million purchase agreement for...
NFL
sportsmockery.com

BREAKING: Chicago Bears Purchase Arlington International Racecourse

When the news first hit that the Chicago Bears were interested in purchasing Arlington Racecourse International, it set off major speculation. Was the team interested in moving out of Soldier Field? Subsequent weeks have since confirmed this is the case. Tired of the smaller venue, outdated accommodations, and constantly dealing with the Chicago Park District, the McCaskey family seems intent and going a new direction.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 3 takeaways from Arlington Heights sale

According to a report from Scott Powers of the Athletic, the Chicago Bears have reached an agreement to purchase the property that has been home to Arlington Racecourse. The team will reportedly announce the transaction on Wednesday. While terms of the deal have not been disclosed, it’s a promising sign...
NFL
star967.net

Bears Release Statement On Purchase and Sale Agreement Of Arlington Park

The Bears and Churchill Downs Incorporated signed a Purchase and Sale Agreement (PSA) this week for the entire Arlington Park land parcel in the Village of Arlington Heights. The Bears, Churchill Downs Incorporated and the Village of Arlington Heights released the following statements regarding the latest step in the sale of the property:
NFL
chatsports.com

The Bears are one step closer to Arlington Park

In an exclusive story form The Athletic’s Scott Powers and The Athletic Staff that first broke on Tuesday night, the Chicago Bears have signed a purchase agreement for the Arlington International Racecourse property that is located in Arlington Heights, Illinois. This moves the Bears one step closer to leaving Soldier...
NFL
chatsports.com

Bears move forward on plans to purchase, develop Arlington Park property

The Bears announced Wednesday morning they have agreed to purchase the Arlington Park property in Arlington Heights, but stopped short of promising to build a new stadium there. The purchase will take time to complete, similar to closing on a house, but Churchill Downs selected the Bears’ bid and is...
NFL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy