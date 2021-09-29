CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin vs. Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan Wolverines college football matchup on October 2, 2021.

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) tosss the ball to running back Chez Mellusi (6) during their football game Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Badgersvsnotredame 0925211848djp

Oddsmakers project a tight game between Big Ten rivals when the Wisconsin Badgers (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten) host the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium. Michigan is a 2-point underdogs. A 43.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

  • Wisconsin and its opponents have scored at least 43.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this season.
  • Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in two games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.3, is 15.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 33.1 points per game, 10.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Badgers games this season feature an average total of 49.0 points, a number 5.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 54.9 PPG average total in Wolverines games this season is 11.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this season Wisconsin has one win against the spread.
  • This season, the Badgers have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 2 points or more.
  • Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
  • This year, the Badgers put up 7.2 more points per game (19.0) than the Wolverines give up (11.8).
  • Wisconsin is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 11.8 points.
  • The Badgers rack up 94.2 more yards per game (399.0) than the Wolverines give up per matchup (304.8).
  • When Wisconsin picks up over 304.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over nine times, six more than the Wolverines' takeaways (3).
Michigan Stats and Trends

  • Michigan has three wins against the spread in four games this season.
  • Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
  • The Wolverines rack up 19.0 more points per game (40.3) than the Badgers allow (21.3).
  • Michigan is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 21.3 points.
  • The Wolverines collect 244.5 more yards per game (454.8) than the Badgers allow per outing (210.3).
  • Michigan is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals over 210.3 yards.
  • This season the Wolverines have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Badgers have takeaways (2).
Season Stats

