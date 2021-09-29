Memphis vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Memphis Tigers vs. Temple Owls college football matchup on October 2, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (4) runs with the ball during the second half against Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Aaron Brule (3) during the second half at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

AAC foes square off when the Memphis Tigers (3-1, 0-0 AAC) visit the Temple Owls (2-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. Memphis is favored by 11 points. The total is 59.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Memphis vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

Memphis and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points just twice this season.

Temple has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.8, is 5.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 61.8 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.3 more than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 64.8 points per game in 2021, 5.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.2 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 5.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

Memphis' games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Tigers average 9.0 more points per game (39.0) than the Owls surrender (30.0).

Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 30.0 points.

The Tigers rack up 201.3 more yards per game (477.8) than the Owls give up per contest (276.5).

Memphis is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 276.5 yards.

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Owls' takeaways (4).

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has one win against the spread in four games this season.

The Owls have been underdogs by 11 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Temple's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This season the Owls put up 6.0 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Tigers surrender (31.8).

When Temple puts up more than 31.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls average 333.0 yards per game, 128.5 fewer yards than the 461.5 the Tigers give up.

The Owls have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

