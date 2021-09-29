Tulsa vs. Houston College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Houston Cougars college football matchup on October 1, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery watches a replay during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-3, 0-0 AAC) take the 20th-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Houston Cougars (3-1, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 3 passing defense, on Friday, October 1, 2021. The Golden Hurricane are 4.5-point favorites. The game has a 54.5-point over/under.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Houston

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

Houston's games have gone over 54.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Friday's total is 5.3 points lower than the two team's combined 59.8 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 7.7 points above the 46.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 58.7, 4.2 points more than Friday's total of 54.5.

In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 53.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 4.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.

This year, the Golden Hurricane score 9.0 more points per game (25.3) than the Cougars give up (16.3).

Tulsa is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 16.3 points.

The Golden Hurricane rack up 242.3 more yards per game (489.8) than the Cougars allow per outing (247.5).

When Tulsa totals more than 247.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Golden Hurricane have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cougars.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has covered the spread twice this season.

Houston's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Cougars put up 4.0 more points per game (34.5) than the Golden Hurricane give up (30.5).

When Houston puts up more than 30.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cougars collect 32.3 fewer yards per game (362.5) than the Golden Hurricane allow per matchup (394.8).

This year the Cougars have turned the ball over five times, while the Golden Hurricane have forced 5 turnovers.

