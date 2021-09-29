CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Toledo vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4cW3_0cBFL1Ye00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Toledo Rockets vs. UMass Minutemen college football matchup on October 2, 2021.

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (0-4) are facing tough odds as 27-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Toledo Rockets (2-2). The point total is set at 56.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Toledo vs. UMass

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Toledo has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points only one time this season.
  • UMass' games have gone over 56 points in all four opportunities this season.
  • Saturday's total is 13.0 points higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 66.8 points per game, 10.8 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Rockets games this season is 57.0, 1.0 point more than Saturday's over/under of 56.
  • The 58.9 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is 2.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Toledo Stats and Trends

  • Toledo has covered the spread two times this year.
  • Toledo's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year, the Rockets rack up 21.3 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Minutemen surrender (47.8).
  • The Rockets rack up 151.0 fewer yards per game (382.3), than the Minutemen give up per contest (533.3).
  • The Rockets have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Minutemen have forced (5).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Toledo at SISportsbook .

UMass Stats and Trends

  • UMass has covered the spread twice this season.
  • This year, the Minutemen have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 27 points or more.
  • UMass' games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).
  • The Minutemen average just 2.5 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Rockets surrender (19.0).
  • UMass is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team puts up more than 19.0 points.
  • The Minutemen collect 32.7 fewer yards per game (305.3) than the Rockets allow per contest (338.0).
  • The Minutemen have turned the ball over six times, one fewer times than the Rockets have forced turnovers (7).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Scandalous Urban Meyer Video

Update: The original video, along with the Twitter account that posted it, has been deleted. We’ll see if Meyer addresses the situation in the coming days. The video is still out there on social media, though. Earlier: A scandalous video of a man who appears to be Jacksonville Jaguars head...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Umass#Notre Dame Stadium#The Toledo Rockets#Umass Minutemen#Irish#Toledo Stats
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay getting roasted after revealing Week 6 destination

ESPN’s “College GameDay” announced via Twitter on Sunday that it would head to Dallas next Saturday for the annual Red River Showdown between Oklahoma and Texas. While it’s a storied rivalry between two of the biggest college football brands in the nation, it was a choice that left many scratching their heads.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky fined $250,000 by SEC

Kentucky will take a hit to the bottom line after the SEC announced on Monday a $250,000 fine for its fans storming the field in Lexington to celebrate the upset win over Florida on Saturday. The SEC considered it Kentucky’s third offense, and under the rules adopted at the 2015...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Coach O's "On to Kentucky" Comments

LSU head coach Ed “Coach O” Orgeron held his Kentucky Week press conference down in Baton Rouge on Monday to summarize what has gone wrong in the Tigers’ 3-2 start to the season and how he plans to fix it before flying to Lexington. Coach O can be hard to...
KENTUCKY STATE
Pasadena Star-News

UCLA football gets another night game at the Rose Bowl

PASADENA — Saturday night’s Pac-12 South game carries high stakes. Although it’s still early in the season and both teams still have common opponents such as USC and Utah left on the schedule that can shake up the division standings, the winner has much to gain. Both the Trojans and...
PASADENA, CA
IrishBreakdown

Take Five: Notre Dame Quarterbacks, Bad Coaching and Virginia Tech

My latest Take Five discusses the Notre Dame quarterbacks, bad coaching and Virginia Tech. 1. Just a reminder: There was a reason Notre Dame didn’t recruit quarterback Jack Coan out of high school. He wasn’t a good fit for the offense. Coan is a behind-the-center guy who doesn’t like to run the football. He has a strong arm, he can make the reads but he gets antsy when the pocket caves. The Irish use a shotgun offense with all kinds of motion. It’s RPO stuff. The footwork and timing are different than what Coan used in Wisconsin. Coan was a perfect fit for the Badgers. Notre Dame has an offensive line that is barely serviceable at this time. If it had a good line, Coan would be better.
NOTRE DAME, IN
College Football News

Ohio State vs Maryland Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs Maryland prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9. Record: Ohio State (4-1), Maryland (4-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Ohio State vs Maryland Game Preview. Why Maryland Will Win. The Friday night game...
MARYLAND STATE
Sports Illustrated

How CJ Verdell's Injury Could Impact Oregon

Possibly the worst thing that happened to Oregon on Saturday wasn’t even the loss to the Cardinal, but star running back CJ Verdell leaving with an injury. Verdell has been Oregon’s best offensive player this season, and especially with the shaky quarterback play, the Ducks have been relying heavily on the run to move the chains.
OREGON STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy