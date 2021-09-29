Toledo vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Toledo Rockets vs. UMass Minutemen college football matchup on October 2, 2021.

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (0-4) are facing tough odds as 27-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Toledo Rockets (2-2). The point total is set at 56.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Toledo vs. UMass

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

Toledo has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points only one time this season.

UMass' games have gone over 56 points in all four opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 13.0 points higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.8 points per game, 10.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Rockets games this season is 57.0, 1.0 point more than Saturday's over/under of 56.

The 58.9 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is 2.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has covered the spread two times this year.

Toledo's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Rockets rack up 21.3 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Minutemen surrender (47.8).

The Rockets rack up 151.0 fewer yards per game (382.3), than the Minutemen give up per contest (533.3).

The Rockets have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Minutemen have forced (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Toledo at SISportsbook .

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass has covered the spread twice this season.

This year, the Minutemen have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 27 points or more.

UMass' games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

The Minutemen average just 2.5 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Rockets surrender (19.0).

UMass is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team puts up more than 19.0 points.

The Minutemen collect 32.7 fewer yards per game (305.3) than the Rockets allow per contest (338.0).

The Minutemen have turned the ball over six times, one fewer times than the Rockets have forced turnovers (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats