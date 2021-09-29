CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqmqR_0cBFL0fv00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Charlotte 49ers college football matchup on October 2, 2021.

Sep 25, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters (18) loses control of the ball while being sacked during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-4) are double-digit favorites (-11) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Charlotte 49ers (3-1). The point total is set at 53.5.

Odds for Illinois vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

  • Illinois and its opponents have scored at least 53.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.
  • Charlotte has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in two games this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 3.5 points higher than the combined 50 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads combine to allow 51.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Fighting Illini and their opponents have scored an average of 55.7 points per game in 2021, 2.2 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 53.5-point over/under for this game is 5.9 points below the 59.4 points per game average total in 49ers games this season.

Illinois Stats and Trends

  • Illinois has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
  • Illinois' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
  • The Fighting Illini average 20.0 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 49ers give up per outing (24.3).
  • Illinois is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.3 points.
  • The Fighting Illini average 95.5 fewer yards per game (337.8), than the 49ers allow per outing (433.3).
  • The Fighting Illini have five giveaways this season, while the 49ers have five takeaways .
Charlotte Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this season Charlotte has two wins against the spread.
  • Charlotte's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).
  • The 49ers rack up 3.2 more points per game (30.0) than the Fighting Illini surrender (26.8).
  • Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.8 points.
  • The 49ers average 446.8 yards per game, only 1.4 fewer than the 448.2 the Fighting Illini allow.
  • When Charlotte totals over 448.2 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Fighting Illini have forced turnovers (8).
Season Stats

