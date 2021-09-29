Illinois vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Charlotte 49ers college football matchup on October 2, 2021.

The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-4) are double-digit favorites (-11) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Charlotte 49ers (3-1). The point total is set at 53.5.

Odds for Illinois vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Illinois and its opponents have scored at least 53.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

Charlotte has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 3.5 points higher than the combined 50 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 51.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Fighting Illini and their opponents have scored an average of 55.7 points per game in 2021, 2.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.5-point over/under for this game is 5.9 points below the 59.4 points per game average total in 49ers games this season.

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

Illinois' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Fighting Illini average 20.0 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 49ers give up per outing (24.3).

Illinois is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.3 points.

The Fighting Illini average 95.5 fewer yards per game (337.8), than the 49ers allow per outing (433.3).

The Fighting Illini have five giveaways this season, while the 49ers have five takeaways .

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Charlotte has two wins against the spread.

Charlotte's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The 49ers rack up 3.2 more points per game (30.0) than the Fighting Illini surrender (26.8).

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.8 points.

The 49ers average 446.8 yards per game, only 1.4 fewer than the 448.2 the Fighting Illini allow.

When Charlotte totals over 448.2 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Fighting Illini have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats