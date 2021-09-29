Wake Forest vs. Louisville College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Louisville Cardinals college football matchup on October 2, 2021.

Sep 24, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson looks on from the sidelines against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0, 0-0 ACC) are 6.5-point favorites when they host the Louisville Cardinals (3-1, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Truist Field. An over/under of 61.5 is set for the contest.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Louisville

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest and its opponents have not yet scored more than 61.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this season.

Louisville and its opponents have combined to score more than 61.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.6, is 9.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 40.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.2 fewer than the 61.5 total in this contest.

Demon Deacons games this season feature an average total of 63.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 63.5 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 2.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has three wins against the spread in four games this year.

This season, the Demon Deacons have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Wake Forest's games this year have not hit the over yet in four opportunities.

This year, the Demon Deacons put up 12.8 more points per game (38.8) than the Cardinals give up (26.0).

When Wake Forest scores more than 26.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons collect 430.5 yards per game, just 12.2 more than the 418.3 the Cardinals allow per contest.

When Wake Forest piles up over 418.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Cardinals have forced (5).

Louisville Stats and Trends

So far this year Louisville has two wins against the spread.

The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Cardinals put up 31.8 points per game, 17.5 more than the Demon Deacons give up (14.3).

Louisville is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.3 points.

The Cardinals average 423.0 yards per game, 65.2 more yards than the 357.8 the Demon Deacons allow.

Louisville is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 357.8 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over four times, seven fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats