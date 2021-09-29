CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Wake Forest vs. Louisville College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ny42B_0cBFKzkA00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Louisville Cardinals college football matchup on October 2, 2021.

Sep 24, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson looks on from the sidelines against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0, 0-0 ACC) are 6.5-point favorites when they host the Louisville Cardinals (3-1, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Truist Field. An over/under of 61.5 is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Louisville

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Wake Forest and its opponents have not yet scored more than 61.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this season.
  • Louisville and its opponents have combined to score more than 61.5 points in one game this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.6, is 9.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 40.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.2 fewer than the 61.5 total in this contest.
  • Demon Deacons games this season feature an average total of 63.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 63.5 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 2.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

  • Wake Forest has three wins against the spread in four games this year.
  • This season, the Demon Deacons have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
  • Wake Forest's games this year have not hit the over yet in four opportunities.
  • This year, the Demon Deacons put up 12.8 more points per game (38.8) than the Cardinals give up (26.0).
  • When Wake Forest scores more than 26.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Demon Deacons collect 430.5 yards per game, just 12.2 more than the 418.3 the Cardinals allow per contest.
  • When Wake Forest piles up over 418.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Cardinals have forced (5).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wake Forest at SISportsbook .

Louisville Stats and Trends

  • So far this year Louisville has two wins against the spread.
  • The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
  • Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Cardinals put up 31.8 points per game, 17.5 more than the Demon Deacons give up (14.3).
  • Louisville is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.3 points.
  • The Cardinals average 423.0 yards per game, 65.2 more yards than the 357.8 the Demon Deacons allow.
  • Louisville is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 357.8 yards.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over four times, seven fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (11).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Clawson
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of top-5 battle for Penn State-Iowa

A lot of eyes will be on Kinnick Stadium with an incredibly crucial matchup in store for Week 6. With both Iowa and Penn State winning Week 5, the matchup of undefeated top-5 teams is set for the No. 3 Hawkeyes vs. the No. 4 Nittany Lions. It is a game that will carry early College Football Playoff implications and play a big role in the divisional races for the B1G.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Usa Today Sports#Wake Forest Demon Deacons#Fantasy#American Football#The Virginia Cavaliers#The Louisville Cardinals#Acc#Trends Wake Forest#Ats
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay getting roasted after revealing Week 6 destination

ESPN’s “College GameDay” announced via Twitter on Sunday that it would head to Dallas next Saturday for the annual Red River Showdown between Oklahoma and Texas. While it’s a storied rivalry between two of the biggest college football brands in the nation, it was a choice that left many scratching their heads.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Alabama RB Is Out For The Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide thoroughly dominated rival Ole Miss this past Saturday. But on Monday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had some bad news for one of his star running backs. Per Alabama insider Cecil Hurt, Saban announced that sophomore running back Jase McClellan is slated to undergo knee surgery...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Washington Football Team News

The Washington Football Team may have beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they took an all-time L on Monday. In a stunning development, a federal law enforcement raid was reportedly conducted at the Washington facilities last week. Even more stunning, Washington trainer Ryan Vermillion was “placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team.”
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Did Justin Fields throw Matt Nagy under the bus?

The talk surrounding the Chicago Bears is how little head coach Matt Nagy trusts rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Fields might have offered his own criticism of Nagy after the team’s win in Week 4. One thing we knew about Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was his ability to bounce...
NFL
FanSided

Michigan Football vs Nebraska odds and prediction for Week 6

Michigan football will face its second straight road game this weekend at Nebraska and here are the odds, as well as a prediction for the Wolverines and Huskers. Both Michigan football and Nebraska are coming off impressive wins last Saturday. The Wolverines won in Madison for the first time in 20 years, while Nebraska manhandled Northwestern and looked absolutely dominant in doing so.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sports Illustrated

How CJ Verdell's Injury Could Impact Oregon

Possibly the worst thing that happened to Oregon on Saturday wasn’t even the loss to the Cardinal, but star running back CJ Verdell leaving with an injury. Verdell has been Oregon’s best offensive player this season, and especially with the shaky quarterback play, the Ducks have been relying heavily on the run to move the chains.
OREGON STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

THE PRICE OF JOY: University of Kentucky Fined a Quarter of a Million Dollars for Too Much Celebrating

I was there in November of 1986. Well...I wasn't THERE there. But I was in front of a television and it was awesome. That was the last time, before Saturday, that Kentucky's football team beat Florida in Lexington. And yes, I find it interesting that they ended a Florida streak that was more DIFFICULT to end three years (2018) before this one.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy