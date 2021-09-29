CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets college football matchup on October 2, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NrJqy_0cBFKrgM00
Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts on the sidelines against the New Hampshire Wildcats during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-1, 0-0 ACC) and the fourth-ranked passing attack will take the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2, 0-0 ACC) and the 23rd-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Panthers are favored by 3.5 points in the contest. The point total is set at 58.5.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in three of four games this season.
  • Georgia Tech's games have gone over 58.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 82.3 points per game, 23.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 16.7 points greater than the 41.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Panthers games this season is 55.9, 2.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 58.5 .
  • The 56.9 PPG average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 1.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

  • Pittsburgh has played four games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Panthers have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in four out of four opportunities.
  • The Panthers score 52.5 points per game, 33.7 more than the Yellow Jackets allow per outing (18.8).
  • Pittsburgh is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.8 points.
  • The Panthers rack up 241.3 more yards per game (547.8) than the Yellow Jackets allow per outing (306.5).
  • When Pittsburgh totals more than 306.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Yellow Jackets have forced (8).
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

  • Georgia Tech has played four games, with three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Yellow Jackets have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • Georgia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
  • The Yellow Jackets put up 29.8 points per game, 6.8 more than the Panthers allow (23.0).
  • Georgia Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.0 points.
  • The Yellow Jackets average 71.0 more yards per game (386.0) than the Panthers allow (315.0).
  • In games that Georgia Tech piles up more than 315.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Yellow Jackets have two giveaways this season, while the Panthers have six takeaways .
Season Stats

