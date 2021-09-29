CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r5zy0_0cBFKqnd00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs college football matchup on October 2, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy warms up before their game against the Rice Owls at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 5-point favorites when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The total is 65.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Texas vs. TCU

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas and its opponents have combined for 65.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.
  • The two teams combine to average 84.5 points per game, 19.0 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 49 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.5 fewer than the 65.5 total in this contest.
  • The Longhorns and their opponents score an average of 57.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 56.0 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 9.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Texas Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Texas is 3-1-0 this season.
  • The Longhorns have been favored by 5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Texas has gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times in four games with a set point total).
  • The Longhorns rack up 21.1 more points per game (46.8) than the Horned Frogs allow (25.7).
  • Texas is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 25.7 points.
  • The Longhorns rack up 487.5 yards per game, 96.2 more yards than the 391.3 the Horned Frogs allow per outing.
  • When Texas picks up over 391.3 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • This year, the Longhorns have four turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (5).
TCU Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this year TCU is winless against the spread.
  • This year the Horned Frogs put up 14.4 more points per game (37.7) than the Longhorns give up (23.3).
  • TCU is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 23.3 points.
  • The Horned Frogs average 50.0 more yards per game (458.3) than the Longhorns give up per matchup (408.3).
  • In games that TCU totals more than 408.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Horned Frogs have three giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have five takeaways .
Season Stats

