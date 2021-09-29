CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Michigan vs. Buffalo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBAOj_0cBFKpuu00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Western Michigan Broncos vs. Buffalo Bulls college football matchup on October 2, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Michigan Broncos (3-1, 0-0 MAC) are touchdown favorites when they visit the Buffalo Bulls (2-2, 0-0 MAC) in conference action on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at UB Stadium. The total for this game has been set at 59.5 points.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Buffalo

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Western Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points just two times this year.
  • Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in one game this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 60.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.4 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 61.0 points per game in 2021, 1.5 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 54.3 points, 5.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Western Michigan is 3-1-0 this year.
  • This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 7 points or more.
  • Western Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).
  • This year, the Broncos average 3.0 more points per game (27.3) than the Bulls give up (24.3).
  • Western Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.3 points.
  • The Broncos average 24.5 more yards per game (397.0) than the Bulls allow per matchup (372.5).
  • Western Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 372.5 yards.
  • This year, the Broncos have two turnovers, three fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (5).
Buffalo Stats and Trends

  • Buffalo has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
  • The Bulls have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7 points or more (in two chances).
  • Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Bulls average 33.0 points per game, 10.2 more than the Broncos give up (22.8).
  • Buffalo is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 22.8 points.
  • The Bulls collect 104.0 more yards per game (408.3) than the Broncos give up per outing (304.3).
  • When Buffalo churns out over 304.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Bulls have three giveaways this season, while the Broncos have seven takeaways .
Season Stats

IN THIS ARTICLE
