Missouri vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Missouri Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers college football matchup on October 2, 2021.

Sep 11, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) and offensive lineman Michael Maietti (55) celebrate a touchdown by running back Tyler Badie (1) during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Tigers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) host the Tennessee Volunteers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between SEC opponents at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Tennessee is a 3-point underdog. The over/under is set at 65 for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Missouri vs. Tennessee

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

Missouri and its opponents have scored at least 65 points only two times this season.

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 74.3 points per game, 9.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 53.3 points per game, 11.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 58.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 65 over/under in this game is 6.9 points above the 58.1 average total in Volunteers games this season.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.

Missouri's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in four opportunities (75%).

This year, the Tigers score 17.5 more points per game (38.8) than the Volunteers allow (21.3).

Missouri is 0-4 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.3 points.

The Tigers average 158.0 more yards per game (483.0) than the Volunteers allow per outing (325.0).

In games that Missouri picks up over 325.0 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the Volunteers have five takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Missouri at SISportsbook .

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has one win against the spread in four games this season.

The Volunteers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Tennessee's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Volunteers average 3.5 more points per game (35.5) than the Tigers surrender (32.0).

When Tennessee puts up more than 32.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Volunteers collect 32.0 fewer yards per game (422.3) than the Tigers allow per outing (454.3).

This year the Volunteers have turned the ball over six times, while the Tigers have forced 6 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats