Missouri State

Missouri vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kkoSw_0cBFKmVx00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Missouri Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers college football matchup on October 2, 2021.

Sep 11, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) and offensive lineman Michael Maietti (55) celebrate a touchdown by running back Tyler Badie (1) during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Tigers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) host the Tennessee Volunteers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between SEC opponents at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Tennessee is a 3-point underdog. The over/under is set at 65 for the contest.

Odds for Missouri vs. Tennessee

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Missouri and its opponents have scored at least 65 points only two times this season.
  • Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points in one game this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 74.3 points per game, 9.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 53.3 points per game, 11.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 58.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 65 over/under in this game is 6.9 points above the 58.1 average total in Volunteers games this season.

Missouri Stats and Trends

  • Missouri has not covered the spread yet this season.
  • The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.
  • Missouri's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in four opportunities (75%).
  • This year, the Tigers score 17.5 more points per game (38.8) than the Volunteers allow (21.3).
  • Missouri is 0-4 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.3 points.
  • The Tigers average 158.0 more yards per game (483.0) than the Volunteers allow per outing (325.0).
  • In games that Missouri picks up over 325.0 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the Volunteers have five takeaways .
Tennessee Stats and Trends

  • Tennessee has one win against the spread in four games this season.
  • The Volunteers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.
  • Tennessee's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).
  • The Volunteers average 3.5 more points per game (35.5) than the Tigers surrender (32.0).
  • When Tennessee puts up more than 32.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Volunteers collect 32.0 fewer yards per game (422.3) than the Tigers allow per outing (454.3).
  • This year the Volunteers have turned the ball over six times, while the Tigers have forced 6 turnovers.
Season Stats

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

