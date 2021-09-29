CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J4Ibs_0cBFKjrm00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Duke Blue Devils college football matchup on October 2, 2021.

Sep 25, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Ty Chandler (19) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (2-2, 0-0 ACC) and the Duke Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC) meet with the Victory Bell up for grabs on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are heavily favored by 20 points in the outing. This game has an over/under of 72.5 points.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

  • North Carolina and its opponents have combined for 72.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.
  • Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 72.5 points in one game this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 76.3 points per game, 3.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 55.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17 fewer than the 72.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Tar Heels games have an average total of 65.8 points this season, 6.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 72.5 total in this game is 16.6 points above the 55.9 average total in Blue Devils games this season.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

  • So far this season North Carolina has two wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Tar Heels won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 20 points or more.
  • North Carolina's games this year have hit the over three times in four opportunities (75%).
  • The Tar Heels score 11.5 more points per game (37.5) than the Blue Devils allow (26).
  • North Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26 points.
  • The Tar Heels collect 87.5 more yards per game (507.3) than the Blue Devils give up per outing (419.8).
  • In games that North Carolina totals more than 419.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Tar Heels have turned the ball over eight times this season, one more turnover than the Blue Devils have forced (7).
Duke Stats and Trends

  • Duke has played four games, with three wins against the spread.
  • Duke has eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities this season (three times over four games with a set point total).
  • The Blue Devils average 9.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Tar Heels give up (29.5).
  • Duke is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 29.5 points.
  • The Blue Devils collect 544.5 yards per game, 160.7 more yards than the 383.8 the Tar Heels allow.
  • When Duke amasses more than 383.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Tar Heels' takeaways (5).
Season Stats

