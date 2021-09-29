CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins college football matchup on October 1, 2021.

Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws a pass against the Colorado State Rams during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are 3.5-point favorites on the road at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium against the Maryland Terrapins (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, October 1, 2021. Both squads have stout defenses, with the Hawkeyes third in points per game allowed, and the Terrapins eighth. The over/under is 47.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Iowa vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

  • Iowa has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in a game this season.
  • So far this season, 75% of Maryland's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 47.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 66.1 points per game, 18.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 22.2 points above the 25.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 47.6 points per game in 2021, 0.1 more than Friday's total.
  • The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 13.5 points below the 61.0 points per game average total in Terrapins games this season.

Iowa Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Iowa is 3-1-0 this season.
  • The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Iowa's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in four opportunities.
  • The Hawkeyes score 14.5 more points per game (28.8) than the Terrapins allow (14.3).
  • Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.3 points.
  • The Hawkeyes rack up 293.0 yards per game, 23.0 fewer yards than the 316.0 the Terrapins allow per matchup.
  • The Hawkeyes have four giveaways this season, while the Terrapins have seven takeaways .
Maryland Stats and Trends

  • In Maryland's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • Maryland's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).
  • The Terrapins put up 26.3 more points per game (37.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (11.0).
  • Maryland is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team scores more than 11.0 points.
  • The Terrapins rack up 519.3 yards per game, 247.8 more yards than the 271.5 the Hawkeyes give up.
  • When Maryland churns out over 271.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Terrapins have four giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have nine takeaways .
Season Stats

