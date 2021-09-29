Iowa vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins college football matchup on October 1, 2021.

Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws a pass against the Colorado State Rams during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are 3.5-point favorites on the road at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium against the Maryland Terrapins (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, October 1, 2021. Both squads have stout defenses, with the Hawkeyes third in points per game allowed, and the Terrapins eighth. The over/under is 47.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Iowa vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

Over/Under Insights

Iowa has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in a game this season.

So far this season, 75% of Maryland's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 47.5.

The two teams combine to average 66.1 points per game, 18.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 22.2 points above the 25.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 47.6 points per game in 2021, 0.1 more than Friday's total.

The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 13.5 points below the 61.0 points per game average total in Terrapins games this season.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa is 3-1-0 this season.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Iowa's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in four opportunities.

The Hawkeyes score 14.5 more points per game (28.8) than the Terrapins allow (14.3).

Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.3 points.

The Hawkeyes rack up 293.0 yards per game, 23.0 fewer yards than the 316.0 the Terrapins allow per matchup.

The Hawkeyes have four giveaways this season, while the Terrapins have seven takeaways .

Maryland Stats and Trends

In Maryland's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Maryland's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Terrapins put up 26.3 more points per game (37.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (11.0).

Maryland is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team scores more than 11.0 points.

The Terrapins rack up 519.3 yards per game, 247.8 more yards than the 271.5 the Hawkeyes give up.

When Maryland churns out over 271.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Terrapins have four giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have nine takeaways .

Season Stats