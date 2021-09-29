CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia vs. Arkansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Arkansas Razorbacks college football matchup on October 2, 2021.

Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) fights off a tackle from Vanderbilt Commodores cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally (13) during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's first-ranked scoring defense, square off against the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0, 0-0 SEC) and their 11th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Bulldogs are double-digit, 18.5-point favorites. A 48.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Georgia vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

  • Georgia and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in three of four games this season.
  • Arkansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in three of five games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 77.8 points per game, 29.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 20.3 points per game, 28.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 49.3 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 51.2 points, 2.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Georgia Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Georgia is 3-1-0 this season.
  • The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 18.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Georgia's games this year have hit the over three times in four opportunities (75%).
  • This year, the Bulldogs put up 27.5 more points per game (42.0) than the Razorbacks surrender (14.5).
  • Georgia is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 14.5 points.
  • The Bulldogs rack up 454.5 yards per game, 187.2 more yards than the 267.3 the Razorbacks give up per matchup.
  • Georgia is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 267.3 yards.
  • This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Razorbacks' takeaways (6).
Arkansas Stats and Trends

  • Arkansas has covered the spread every time so far this year.
  • Arkansas' games this season have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).
  • This season the Razorbacks put up 30.0 more points per game (35.8) than the Bulldogs surrender (5.8).
  • Arkansas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 5.8 points.
  • The Razorbacks rack up 294.7 more yards per game (480.0) than the Bulldogs give up (185.3).
  • In games that Arkansas churns out more than 185.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • This year the Razorbacks have two turnovers, seven fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (9).
Season Stats

