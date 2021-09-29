CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue vs. Minnesota College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Purdue Boilermakers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers college football matchup on October 2, 2021.

Sep 25, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) scores a touchdown with a roll into the end zone in front of multiple Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue Wins 13-9. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) are small, 2.5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The total has been set at 47.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Purdue vs. Minnesota

Over/Under Insights

  • Purdue and its opponents have combined for 47.5 points just two times this year.
  • Minnesota's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.8, is 4.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 35.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Boilermakers and their opponents have scored an average of 58.6 points per game in 2021, 11.1 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 47.5-point total for this game is 7.6 points below the 55.1 points per game average total in Golden Gophers games this season.

Purdue Stats and Trends

  • Purdue has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
  • The Boilermakers have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Purdue's games this year have yet to go over the total in four opportunities.
  • The Boilermakers rack up 5.0 more points per game (26.3) than the Golden Gophers give up (21.3).
  • When Purdue records more than 21.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Boilermakers rack up 133.7 more yards per game (406.5) than the Golden Gophers allow per matchup (272.8).
  • Purdue is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up more than 272.8 yards.
  • This year, the Boilermakers have five turnovers, two fewer than the Golden Gophers have takeaways (7).
Minnesota Stats and Trends

  • Minnesota has one win against the spread in four games this year.
  • The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
  • The Golden Gophers put up 11.2 more points per game (25.5) than the Boilermakers surrender (14.3).
  • Minnesota is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 14.3 points.
  • The Golden Gophers collect 344.3 yards per game, 43.3 more yards than the 301.0 the Boilermakers allow.
  • When Minnesota churns out more than 301.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Season Stats

