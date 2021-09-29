BYU vs. Utah State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the BYU Cougars vs. Utah State Aggies college football matchup on October 1, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake is interviewed by ESPN sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony after the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 BYU Cougars (4-0) are 8.5-point favorites on Friday, October 1, 2021 against the Utah State Aggies (3-1). The game's over/under is 61.5.

Odds for BYU vs. Utah State

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have combined for 61.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only once this year.

Utah State and its opponents have combined to score more than 61.5 points in two games this season.

Friday's total is 2.0 points higher than the combined 59.5 PPG average of the two teams.

The 49.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.4 fewer than the 61.5 over/under in this contest.

The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 52.4 points per game, 9.1 fewer than Friday's total.

The 60.5 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

Thus far this year BYU has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Cougars are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

BYU's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Cougars rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Aggies allow (29.8).

The Cougars average 385.0 yards per game, 78.0 fewer yards than the 463.0 the Aggies allow per matchup.

This year, the Cougars have two turnovers, four fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (6).

Utah State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Utah State is 3-1-0 this season.

This season, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

Utah State's games this season have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Aggies score 31.5 points per game, 12.2 more than the Cougars give up (19.3).

When Utah State puts up more than 19.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Aggies rack up 533.3 yards per game, 143.5 more yards than the 389.8 the Cougars allow.

Utah State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 389.8 yards.

The Aggies have turned the ball over seven times, one fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats