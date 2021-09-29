CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BYU vs. Utah State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the BYU Cougars vs. Utah State Aggies college football matchup on October 1, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake is interviewed by ESPN sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony after the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 BYU Cougars (4-0) are 8.5-point favorites on Friday, October 1, 2021 against the Utah State Aggies (3-1). The game's over/under is 61.5.

Odds for BYU vs. Utah State

Over/Under Insights

  • BYU and its opponents have combined for 61.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only once this year.
  • Utah State and its opponents have combined to score more than 61.5 points in two games this season.
  • Friday's total is 2.0 points higher than the combined 59.5 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 49.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.4 fewer than the 61.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 52.4 points per game, 9.1 fewer than Friday's total.
  • The 60.5 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this year BYU has two wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Cougars are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
  • BYU's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
  • This year, the Cougars rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Aggies allow (29.8).
  • The Cougars average 385.0 yards per game, 78.0 fewer yards than the 463.0 the Aggies allow per matchup.
  • This year, the Cougars have two turnovers, four fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (6).
Utah State Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Utah State is 3-1-0 this season.
  • This season, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.
  • Utah State's games this season have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).
  • The Aggies score 31.5 points per game, 12.2 more than the Cougars give up (19.3).
  • When Utah State puts up more than 19.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Aggies rack up 533.3 yards per game, 143.5 more yards than the 389.8 the Cougars allow.
  • Utah State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 389.8 yards.
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over seven times, one fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (8).
Season Stats

State
Utah State
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

