Get certified by TCS; enroll in these AI, Big Data courses

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 — BOXX Technologies, a leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that its RAXX P4G data center platform has been validated as an NVIDIA-Certified system, along with five BOXX desktop workstations: APEXX S3, APEXX Denali, APEXX T3 & T4, and the APEXX W4L. All have successfully completed a rigorous suite of functional and performance tests with enterprise NVIDIA GPUs and NVIDIA Mellanox networking and have been evaluated by NVIDIA engineers for performance, functionality, scalability, and security. NVIDIA-Certified Systems deliver predictable performance, enabling users to quickly deploy optimized platforms for AI, Data Analytics, HPC, and other accelerated workloads.
Comments / 0