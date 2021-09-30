CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Charges Dropped Against Man Accused Of Murdering Minneapolis Toddler Since Key Witnesses Unavailable

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 6 days ago

This was originally published on Sept. 28, 2021.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Days before the start of his trial, charges have been dropped against a man accused of murdering a toddler during a gun battle in north Minneapolis in 2016.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says Chris Maurice Welch is no longer charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 2-year-old Le’Vonte Jones because five witnesses critical to the case are either dead, incarcerated, missing or unwilling to testify .

“Without these key witnesses, the State does not have any evidence to present at trial to identify Defendant as the person who committed the crime,” wrote County Attorney Mike Freeman in a court filing. “Therefore, the State has insufficient evidence to prove Defendant guilty beyond reasonable doubt of the alleged offense. Accordingly, the State has no other option left but dismiss the charges.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDUFK_0cBBgRdy00

Chris Welch (credit: Ramsey Co. Jail)

Freeman says Jones’s father — the intended target of the shooting — cannot be found, and has “repeatedly refused to cooperate with the investigation” and “has remained uncooperative since the date of the incident and has provided numerous inconsistent versions of the events of that day.”

On July 8, 2016, Le’Vonte Jones was sitting in his dad’s minivan near Penn and Lowry avenues. Surveillance video shows a sedan pull up alongside them before shots are fired — 11 in total. Jones died from a gunshot wound to the chest. A 15-month-old child who was also in the car was shot in the leg, but survived.

Welch was arrested in 2016, but enough evidence wasn’t available to file a charge until 2019.

“A number of witnesses have come forward finally. It was a difficult case to put together,” Freeman said back in 2019.

Welch, who is serving a 17-year federal sentence outside of Minnesota for firearm possession by a career criminal, was set to be brought back to Minneapolis for his trial, which was scheduled to begin next Monday.

“This office is very disappointed that we were forced to dismiss the murder charges in the Welch case,” Freeman said. “Full community support is necessary to bring the killers of little children to justice and we hope people will be forthcoming in the future in other cases.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo released this statement on manner Wednesday:

The murder of 2 year old Le’Vonte King Jason Jones bears a stain across the heart of Minneapolis. We should all be collectively outraged, appalled and shamed that Le’Vonte and our other precious children have had their lives taken to senseless violence. I commend the diligent and professional work by MPD Homicide Detectives who have been relentless to bring those to account who are responsible. We will not give up on our children. We will continue to seek justice.

Comments / 56

FormerDemocrat
7d ago

This is what is wrong with this culture. The “snitches get stitches” mentality. This guy killed his own child and he doesn’t value his child enough to deliver justice. Hopefully karma catches up with the shooter.

Reply
36
mellbergjon
7d ago

Sounds like this a job for Streeeet Juuuustice! First person to put him out of our misery gets a medal, a cape, and a movie franchise.

Reply
31
Shari Thomas
7d ago

go figure, a little boy is dead and he is free to repeat his crime. what is wrong with our system. this is wrong just wrong.

Reply(3)
22
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
fox5ny.com

Toddler horrifically murdered, 23-year-old man charged in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK - A 23-year-old man is facing multiple charges including murder and sex abuse after the horrific death of a 1-year-old toddler in the Bronx this week. According to authorities, on September 9, police responded to a 9-1-1 call of an unconscious child inside of an apartment at the Webster Houses on East 169th Street in the Claremont Village section of the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Minneapolis Police#Wcco#State#Ramsey Co#Penn
wbrz.com

Mother allegedly punched 2-year-old before toddler's death; couple charged with murder

BATON ROUGE - The mother of a 2-year-old who was found dead over the weekend is now charged in the toddler's death. Police have also upgraded charges against her boyfriend. Just an hour before BRPD held a news conference to discuss new developments in the death of Nevaeh Allen, officers at a State Police facility were seen placing the girl's mother, Lanaya Cardwell, in the back of a police unit in handcuffs. Police confirmed at that briefing Wednesday that Cardwell was charged with second-degree murder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
TheDailyBeast

Far-Right Boogaloo Admits Posing as BLM Supporter While Shooting Up Minneapolis Cop Station

A member of the far-right Boogaloo Boys had admitted he traveled from Texas to Minneapolis in the wake of George Floyd’s death and posed as a Black Lives Matter supporter while wreaking havoc on the city. Ivan Harrison Hunter, 24, pleaded guilty Thursday to a single count of rioting. He admitted to firing 13 rounds from an AK-47-style rifle into the 3rd Precinct police station as rioters set the building alight in May 2020. He was then filmed yelling “Justice for Floyd!” Hunter wore a distinctive skull mask during the riot that investigators later matched to a video on his Facebook page.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lptv.org

Minnesota Couple Get 40 Years in Starved Daughter’s Death

ELK RIVER, Minn. (AP) — The father and stepmother of an 8-year-old Minnesota girl whose thin body was found in the family’s apartment last year after she was beaten and starved to death were both sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison. Brett Hallow, 30, and Sarah Hallow, 28, pleaded...
MINNESOTA STATE
WSAZ

Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mingo County deputies said Dalton Abbott has been charged with 1st degree murder of Micheal Toler from an incident that happened Friday. Deputies said the two were neighbors and they said Abbott went into Toler’s home in the Tamcliff area near Gilbert, W.VA. Friday around noon when a fight happened that went too far. The fight left Toler with internal injuries and several broken ribs.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy