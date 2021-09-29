Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.

Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reacts during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (2-1) are an overwhelming 16.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 3, 2021 against the Houston Texans (1-2). The point total is set at 47.

Odds for Bills vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have combined for 47 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.

Houston's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.6, is 6.6 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 40 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are seven fewer than the 47 total in this contest.

The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 47.2 points per game in 2020, 0.2 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.5 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has covered the spread two times this year.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Bills score 31.3 points per game, six more than the Texans give up per matchup (25.3).

When Buffalo puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bills rack up only three more yards per game (388.7) than the Texans allow per matchup (385.7).

This year, the Bills have three turnovers, two fewer than the Texans have takeaways (5).

Texans stats and trends

Thus far this season Houston has two wins against the spread.

Houston's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Texans put up 7.6 more points per game (22.3) than the Bills surrender (14.7).

When Houston puts up more than 14.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Texans collect 62 more yards per game (314.7) than the Bills allow (252.7).

Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 252.7 yards.

This season the Texans have two turnovers, four fewer than the Bills have takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

Bills home games this season average 46.8 total points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (47).

This season, Texans away games average 48.0 points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).

