Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.
The Buffalo Bills (2-1) are an overwhelming 16.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 3, 2021 against the Houston Texans (1-2). The point total is set at 47.
Odds for Bills vs. Texans
Over/under insights
- Buffalo and its opponents have combined for 47 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.
- Houston's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.6, is 6.6 points above Sunday's over/under.
- The 40 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are seven fewer than the 47 total in this contest.
- The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 47.2 points per game in 2020, 0.2 more than Sunday's total.
- The 45.5 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Bills stats and trends
- Buffalo has covered the spread two times this year.
- Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Bills score 31.3 points per game, six more than the Texans give up per matchup (25.3).
- When Buffalo puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Bills rack up only three more yards per game (388.7) than the Texans allow per matchup (385.7).
- This year, the Bills have three turnovers, two fewer than the Texans have takeaways (5).
Texans stats and trends
- Thus far this season Houston has two wins against the spread.
- Houston's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Texans put up 7.6 more points per game (22.3) than the Bills surrender (14.7).
- When Houston puts up more than 14.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Texans collect 62 more yards per game (314.7) than the Bills allow (252.7).
- Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 252.7 yards.
- This season the Texans have two turnovers, four fewer than the Bills have takeaways (6).
Home and road insights
- Bills home games this season average 46.8 total points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (47).
- This season, Texans away games average 48.0 points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).
