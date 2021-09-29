CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Check out odds, plays and more for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers (3-0) are 4.5-point underdogs against the top team in the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys (2-1), on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The over/under is set at 50.5 points for the contest.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points only twice this year.
  • Carolina's games have yet to go over 50.5 points this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 53 points per game, 2.5 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 33 points per game, 17.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 53.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.2 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 6.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

  • Dallas is 3-0-0 against the spread this year.
  • Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
  • This year, the Cowboys score 20 more points per game (30) than the Panthers allow (10).
  • Dallas is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 10 points.
  • The Cowboys rack up 225.7 more yards per game (416.7) than the Panthers give up per contest (191).
  • In games that Dallas churns out more than 191 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over three times, while the Panthers have forced three.
Panthers stats and trends

  • So far this year Carolina is undefeated against the spread.
  • Carolina's games this year have not eclipsed the over/under yet in three opportunities.
  • This season the Panthers score per game (23) than the Cowboys surrender (23).
  • When Carolina records more than 23 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Panthers average 390.3 yards per game, only 11.7 fewer than the 402 the Cowboys give up.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over two times, six fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (8).

Home and road insights

  • The average point total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.5 points, 1.0 more than this matchup's over/under (50.5).
  • The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 4.5-point underdogs or more.
  • The average total in Panthers away games this season is 43.0 points, 7.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

NFL Week 5 odds, picks: Cowboys roll against Giants in Dallas, Patriots cover as road favorites vs. Texans

We are now a month into the 2021 regular season and, boy, were we treated to a doozy of a first four weeks. Every which way we turned there seemed to be plenty of drama unfolding either on the field or off. As we look back at the opening month of the season from out gambling corner of the world, it was a strong start, rolling to a 32-30-2 ATS record overall and we were especially strong with our five locks of the week over that stretch (13-5-2). Of course, we'll look to keep those strong marks rolling as we turn our attention to the rest of the season, beginning with Week 5.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Release Pro Bowl Player

On Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys shocked the football world by releasing a former Pro Bowl player. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys released former star linebacker Jaylon Smith. It’s an unfortunate break for Smith, who overcame a devastating knee injury to become a Pro Bowl player.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 4 odds, picks: Cowboys cover vs. Panthers, Tom Brady downs Bill Belichick

One great week, one terrible week and one average week. We have covered all of our bases through three weeks of action. I'm glad I laid the points with the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers as my best bets, but I discovered I'm overrating both the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. I went 12-4 picking winners straight up, including three upsets I was pretty confident on.
NFL
AOL Corp

New Details Emerge From Cowboys Decision To Release Jaylon Smith

On Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced the shocking release of star linebacker Jaylon Smith. While on the surface this decision doesn’t seem to make much sense, follow-up reports have started to shed some light on the reasoning behind this move. The Cowboys are still on the hook for the...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

