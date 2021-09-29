Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.
The NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers (3-0) are 4.5-point underdogs against the top team in the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys (2-1), on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The over/under is set at 50.5 points for the contest.
Odds for Cowboys vs. Panthers
Over/under insights
- Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points only twice this year.
- Carolina's games have yet to go over 50.5 points this season.
- The two teams combine to average 53 points per game, 2.5 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 33 points per game, 17.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 53.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 44.2 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 6.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Cowboys stats and trends
- Dallas is 3-0-0 against the spread this year.
- Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Cowboys score 20 more points per game (30) than the Panthers allow (10).
- Dallas is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 10 points.
- The Cowboys rack up 225.7 more yards per game (416.7) than the Panthers give up per contest (191).
- In games that Dallas churns out more than 191 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over three times, while the Panthers have forced three.
Panthers stats and trends
- So far this year Carolina is undefeated against the spread.
- Carolina's games this year have not eclipsed the over/under yet in three opportunities.
- This season the Panthers score per game (23) than the Cowboys surrender (23).
- When Carolina records more than 23 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Panthers average 390.3 yards per game, only 11.7 fewer than the 402 the Cowboys give up.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over two times, six fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (8).
Home and road insights
- The average point total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.5 points, 1.0 more than this matchup's over/under (50.5).
- The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 4.5-point underdogs or more.
- The average total in Panthers away games this season is 43.0 points, 7.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).
