Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.
The New York Jets (0-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. Tennessee is a 7.5-point favorite in the contest. The game's over/under is 44.5.
Odds for Titans vs. Jets
Over/under insights
- Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points just twice this season.
- New York and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 44.5 points in a game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 30.4 points per game, 14.1 less than the total in this contest.
- The 51.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 6.8 more than the 44.5 total in this contest.
- The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 51.7 points per game in 2020, 7.2 more than Sunday's total.
- The 44.5 over/under in this game is 1.3 points higher than the 43.2 average total in Jets games this season.
Titans stats and trends
- Tennessee has two wins against the spread in three games this year.
- Tennessee's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Titans rack up 23.7 points per game, comparable to the 23.3 per outing the Jets surrender.
- Tennessee is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.3 points.
- The Titans rack up 382.7 yards per game, 54.4 more yards than the 328.3 the Jets allow per contest.
- In games that Tennessee totals over 328.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Titans have turned the ball over seven times this season, five more turnovers than the Jets have forced (2).
Jets stats and trends
- New York has not covered the spread yet this season.
- This year, the Jets are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.
- New York's games this season have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.
- This season the Jets score 21.3 fewer points per game (6.7) than the Titans surrender (28).
- The Jets rack up 250 yards per game, 109.3 fewer yards than the 359.3 the Titans allow.
- The Jets have turned the ball over six more times (7 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (1) this season.
Home and road insights
- This season, Jets home games average 43.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
- Titans away games this season average 54.0 total points, 9.5 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
