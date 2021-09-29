Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel challenges a play during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Gw57294

The New York Jets (0-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. Tennessee is a 7.5-point favorite in the contest. The game's over/under is 44.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Titans vs. Jets

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/under insights

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points just twice this season.

New York and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 44.5 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to average 30.4 points per game, 14.1 less than the total in this contest.

The 51.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 6.8 more than the 44.5 total in this contest.

The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 51.7 points per game in 2020, 7.2 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.5 over/under in this game is 1.3 points higher than the 43.2 average total in Jets games this season.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Titans rack up 23.7 points per game, comparable to the 23.3 per outing the Jets surrender.

Tennessee is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.3 points.

The Titans rack up 382.7 yards per game, 54.4 more yards than the 328.3 the Jets allow per contest.

In games that Tennessee totals over 328.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over seven times this season, five more turnovers than the Jets have forced (2).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tennessee's matchup with the Jets.

Jets stats and trends

New York has not covered the spread yet this season.

This year, the Jets are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

New York's games this season have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.

This season the Jets score 21.3 fewer points per game (6.7) than the Titans surrender (28).

The Jets rack up 250 yards per game, 109.3 fewer yards than the 359.3 the Titans allow.

The Jets have turned the ball over six more times (7 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Home and road insights

This season, Jets home games average 43.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

Titans away games this season average 54.0 total points, 9.5 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.