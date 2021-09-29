Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.
The Cleveland Browns (2-1) are slight favorites (-2) against the Minnesota Vikings (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021. An over/under of 51.5 is set for the contest.
Odds for Browns vs. Vikings
Over/under insights
- Cleveland and its opponents have combined for 51.5 points only two times this season.
- Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in one game this season.
- Sunday's total is 6.2 points lower than the two team's combined 57.7 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 46 points per game, 5.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Browns games have an average total of 49.2 points this season, 2.3 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Vikings have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2 points or more (in two chances).
- Cleveland's games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Browns average just 2.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Vikings allow (26).
- When Cleveland scores more than 26 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Browns average only 0.3 more yards per game (410) than the Vikings give up per matchup (409.7).
- Cleveland is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up more than 409.7 yards.
- The Browns have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Vikings stats and trends
- Minnesota has two wins against the spread in three games this season.
- This season, the Vikings have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 2 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year the Vikings put up nine more points per game (29) than the Browns allow (20).
- When Minnesota records more than 20 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Vikings rack up 176.3 more yards per game (425) than the Browns give up per contest (248.7).
- When Minnesota churns out more than 248.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Vikings have one giveaway this season, while the Browns have two takeaways.
Home and road insights
- This season, Vikings home games average 54.0 points, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under (51.5).
- The average point total in Browns away games this season is 54.5 points, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under (51.5).
