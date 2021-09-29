CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Check out odds, plays and more for the Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) comes off the field after tumbling out of bounds on a run in the second quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Bears led 7-0 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions (0-3) are an underdog by just 2.5 points as they look to halt a three-game skid in a matchup with the Chicago Bears (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Soldier Field. The point total is 42.

Odds for Bears vs. Lions

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/under insights

  • Chicago and its opponents have scored at least 42 points or more just once this year.
  • Detroit's games have gone over 42 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 35.6 points per game, 6.4 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 57.4 points per game, 15.4 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Bears games this season is 45.3, 3.3 points above Sunday's over/under of 42.
  • The 48.7 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 6.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Bears stats and trends

  • So far this season Chicago has one win against the spread.
  • Chicago's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Bears score 13.3 points per game, 18.4 fewer than the Lions allow per matchup (31.7).
  • The Bears average 192.3 fewer yards per game (191.7), than the Lions allow per contest (384).
  • The Bears have turned the ball over three times this season, one fewer than the Lions have forced (4).
Lions stats and trends

  • Detroit has covered the spread two times this season.
  • This year, the Lions have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Detroit's games this season have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
  • This year the Lions average 3.4 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Bears surrender (25.7).
  • The Lions collect only 2.3 more yards per game (353) than the Bears give up per contest (350.7).
  • The Lions have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (4).

Home and road insights

  • Bears home games this season average 44.5 total points, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under (42).
  • The average point total in Lions away games this season is 49.5 points, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

Powered by Data Skrive.

