Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Detroit Lions (0-3) are an underdog by just 2.5 points as they look to halt a three-game skid in a matchup with the Chicago Bears (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Soldier Field. The point total is 42.

Odds for Bears vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Chicago and its opponents have scored at least 42 points or more just once this year.

Detroit's games have gone over 42 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 35.6 points per game, 6.4 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 57.4 points per game, 15.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bears games this season is 45.3, 3.3 points above Sunday's over/under of 42.

The 48.7 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 6.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Bears stats and trends

So far this season Chicago has one win against the spread.

Chicago's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Bears score 13.3 points per game, 18.4 fewer than the Lions allow per matchup (31.7).

The Bears average 192.3 fewer yards per game (191.7), than the Lions allow per contest (384).

The Bears have turned the ball over three times this season, one fewer than the Lions have forced (4).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has covered the spread two times this season.

This year, the Lions have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Detroit's games this season have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year the Lions average 3.4 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Bears surrender (25.7).

The Lions collect only 2.3 more yards per game (353) than the Bears give up per contest (350.7).

The Lions have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (4).

Home and road insights

Bears home games this season average 44.5 total points, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under (42).

The average point total in Lions away games this season is 49.5 points, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

