Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.
The Detroit Lions (0-3) are an underdog by just 2.5 points as they look to halt a three-game skid in a matchup with the Chicago Bears (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Soldier Field. The point total is 42.
Odds for Bears vs. Lions
Over/under insights
- Chicago and its opponents have scored at least 42 points or more just once this year.
- Detroit's games have gone over 42 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 35.6 points per game, 6.4 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 57.4 points per game, 15.4 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bears games this season is 45.3, 3.3 points above Sunday's over/under of 42.
- The 48.7 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 6.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Bears stats and trends
- So far this season Chicago has one win against the spread.
- Chicago's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Bears score 13.3 points per game, 18.4 fewer than the Lions allow per matchup (31.7).
- The Bears average 192.3 fewer yards per game (191.7), than the Lions allow per contest (384).
- The Bears have turned the ball over three times this season, one fewer than the Lions have forced (4).
Lions stats and trends
- Detroit has covered the spread two times this season.
- This year, the Lions have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Detroit's games this season have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year the Lions average 3.4 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Bears surrender (25.7).
- The Lions collect only 2.3 more yards per game (353) than the Bears give up per contest (350.7).
- The Lions have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (4).
Home and road insights
- Bears home games this season average 44.5 total points, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under (42).
- The average point total in Lions away games this season is 49.5 points, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under (42).
