New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is congratulated by fellow players in the last seconds of the game against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (0-3) have a projected difficult fight to stop their three-game losing streak as they are 7.5-point underdogs against the New Orleans Saints (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. A 42-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Saints vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Over/under insights

New Orleans has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in a game this year.

New York's games have gone over 42 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 43 points per game, one more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 3.3 points greater than the 38.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Saints games this season feature an average total of 45.7 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 43.3 points, 1.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

New Orleans' games this year have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.

The Saints average 24.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.7 per contest the Giants give up.

New Orleans is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.7 points.

The Saints average 234 yards per game, 140.3 fewer yards than the 374.3 the Giants allow per outing.

The Saints have turned the ball over two times this season, one fewer than the Giants have forced (3).

Giants stats and trends

So far this season New York has one win against the spread.

New York's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Giants score 4.7 more points per game (18.7) than the Saints allow (14).

The Giants average 46.3 more yards per game (350.3) than the Saints allow (304).

New York is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team totals over 304 yards.

The Giants have two giveaways this season, while the Saints have seven takeaways.

Home and road insights

Saints home games this season average 49.0 total points, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under (42).

This season, Giants away games average 41.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (42).

