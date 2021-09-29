New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.
The New York Giants (0-3) have a projected difficult fight to stop their three-game losing streak as they are 7.5-point underdogs against the New Orleans Saints (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. A 42-point over/under is set for the contest.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .
Odds for Saints vs. Giants
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .
Over/under insights
- New Orleans has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in a game this year.
- New York's games have gone over 42 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to average 43 points per game, one more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 3.3 points greater than the 38.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Saints games this season feature an average total of 45.7 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 43.3 points, 1.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Saints stats and trends
- New Orleans has two wins against the spread in three games this year.
- New Orleans' games this year have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.
- The Saints average 24.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.7 per contest the Giants give up.
- New Orleans is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.7 points.
- The Saints average 234 yards per game, 140.3 fewer yards than the 374.3 the Giants allow per outing.
- The Saints have turned the ball over two times this season, one fewer than the Giants have forced (3).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New Orleans' matchup with the Giants.
Giants stats and trends
- So far this season New York has one win against the spread.
- New York's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- This year the Giants score 4.7 more points per game (18.7) than the Saints allow (14).
- The Giants average 46.3 more yards per game (350.3) than the Saints allow (304).
- New York is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team totals over 304 yards.
- The Giants have two giveaways this season, while the Saints have seven takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Saints home games this season average 49.0 total points, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under (42).
- This season, Giants away games average 41.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (42).
Powered by Data Skrive.
Comments / 0