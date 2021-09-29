Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.

Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs past Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (1-2) are only 1.5-point favorites against the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021. The point total for the outing is set at 48.

Odds for Washington vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Washington has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48 points only two times this season.

Atlanta's games have gone over 48 points in only one opportunity this season.

Sunday's over/under is 9.7 points higher than the combined 38.3 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 62 points per game, 14 more than this contest's over/under.

Football Team games have an average total of 44.2 points this season, 3.8 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.2 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Washington stats and trends

Washington has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Football Team have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Washington's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Football Team average nine fewer points per game (22.3) than the Falcons give up (31.3).

The Football Team rack up 55 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Falcons allow per matchup (373.7).

This year, the Football Team have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Falcons' takeaways (2).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Falcons have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in two chances).

Atlanta's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Falcons average 16 points per game, 14.7 fewer than the Football Team give up (30.7).

The Falcons collect 130.7 fewer yards per game (301.3) than the Football Team allow (432).

The Falcons have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Home and road insights

At home, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

The average point total in Falcons home games this season is 48.5 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (48).

This season, Football Team away games average 45.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (48).

