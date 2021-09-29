Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.
The Washington Football Team (1-2) are only 1.5-point favorites against the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021. The point total for the outing is set at 48.
Odds for Washington vs. Falcons
Over/under insights
- Washington has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48 points only two times this season.
- Atlanta's games have gone over 48 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 9.7 points higher than the combined 38.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 62 points per game, 14 more than this contest's over/under.
- Football Team games have an average total of 44.2 points this season, 3.8 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 49.2 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.2 points more than this game's over/under.
Washington stats and trends
- Washington has not covered the spread yet this season.
- The Football Team have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Washington's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Football Team average nine fewer points per game (22.3) than the Falcons give up (31.3).
- The Football Team rack up 55 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Falcons allow per matchup (373.7).
- This year, the Football Team have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Falcons' takeaways (2).
Falcons stats and trends
- Atlanta has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- The Falcons have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Atlanta's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Falcons average 16 points per game, 14.7 fewer than the Football Team give up (30.7).
- The Falcons collect 130.7 fewer yards per game (301.3) than the Football Team allow (432).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Home and road insights
- At home, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
- The average point total in Falcons home games this season is 48.5 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (48).
- This season, Football Team away games average 45.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (48).
