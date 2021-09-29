CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lyjb0_0cBABQnN00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f99x8_0cBABQnN00
Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) as he leaves the field after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (3-0) take the field as 4.5-point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals (3-0) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are on three-game winning streaks. The total is 54.5 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Rams vs. Cardinals

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points or more just one time this year.
  • Arizona's games have gone over 54.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 11.5 points lower than the two team's combined 66 points per game average.
  • The 42.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.1 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.
  • The Rams and their opponents score an average of 50.0 points per game, 4.5 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 54.5 total in this game is 2.7 points above the 51.8 average total in Cardinals games this season.

Rams stats and trends

  • Los Angeles has covered the spread two times this season.
  • The Rams have been favored by 4.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total in all three opportunities.
  • The Rams score 31.7 points per game, 10 more than the Cardinals allow per matchup (21.7).
  • Los Angeles is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.7 points.
  • The Rams collect 388 yards per game, 45.3 more yards than the 342.7 the Cardinals give up per matchup.
  • Los Angeles is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 342.7 yards.
  • This year, the Rams have two turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (7).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Cardinals.

Cardinals stats and trends

  • Thus far this season Arizona has two wins against the spread.
  • Arizona's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Cardinals score 13.6 more points per game (34.3) than the Rams give up (20.7).
  • When Arizona records more than 20.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals average 432.3 yards per game, 61.6 more yards than the 370.7 the Rams give up.
  • When Arizona amasses more than 370.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • This year the Cardinals have turned the ball over four times, while the Rams have forced 4 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • At home, as 4.5-point favorites or more, the Rams are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
  • The average total in Rams home games this season is 50.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).
  • On the road, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.
  • Cardinals away games this season average 52.5 total points, 2.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Donald Had 4-Word Message For Matthew Stafford Tonight

The Los Angeles Rams took down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, 34-24. Los Angeles improved to 3-0 on the season. The Rams made a big trade for Matthew Stafford this offseason and it appears to be paying off in a big way. Stafford was great...
NFL
CBS Sports

Rams vs. Seahawks odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from NFL model on 124-82 roll

Franchise quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson will face off for the first time as division rivals on Thursday Night Football. In his first month as a Ram, Stafford has completed 68 percent of his passes while tossing 11 touchdowns. As a result, the Rams are second in the NFC West with a 3-1 record. Wilson has thrown for 1,044 yards, nine touchdowns, and a league-low zero interceptions. Seattle is 2-2 and bounced back with a victory on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Boston Globe

NFL Week 3: Rams and Chargers have Los Angeles on top of the league

Southern California is a place where, according to popular music from the 20th century, it never rains, and the sun always shines. That certainly has been the case for the two NFL teams from Los Angeles this season. The Rams are 3-0, the Chargers are 2-1, and both teams are flying high after important, gutsy wins Sunday. After going 20 years without an NFL team, LA has two of the best in 2021.
NFL
theScore

NFL upset of the week: Buy low on 49ers

It was a tough scene for the disbelievers in our weekly stab at finding value with a big underdog, as Randy Bullock's kick sailed unthreateningly past the uprights in overtime to give the New York Jets their first win of the season. The good guys move to 3-1 and double...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Cardinals, Raiders rise; Seahawks slip

Let's start with some Power Rankings history. We enter Week 3 with four teams from the same division gobbling up real estate in the top 10. This has never happened in the history of any power rankings on any website*, and it speaks to the special state of the NFC West.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Arizona Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy