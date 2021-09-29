Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.
The Los Angeles Rams (3-0) take the field as 4.5-point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals (3-0) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are on three-game winning streaks. The total is 54.5 points for this game.
Odds for Rams vs. Cardinals
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points or more just one time this year.
- Arizona's games have gone over 54.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 11.5 points lower than the two team's combined 66 points per game average.
- The 42.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.1 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.
- The Rams and their opponents score an average of 50.0 points per game, 4.5 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 54.5 total in this game is 2.7 points above the 51.8 average total in Cardinals games this season.
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles has covered the spread two times this season.
- The Rams have been favored by 4.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total in all three opportunities.
- The Rams score 31.7 points per game, 10 more than the Cardinals allow per matchup (21.7).
- Los Angeles is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.7 points.
- The Rams collect 388 yards per game, 45.3 more yards than the 342.7 the Cardinals give up per matchup.
- Los Angeles is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 342.7 yards.
- This year, the Rams have two turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (7).
Cardinals stats and trends
- Thus far this season Arizona has two wins against the spread.
- Arizona's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cardinals score 13.6 more points per game (34.3) than the Rams give up (20.7).
- When Arizona records more than 20.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cardinals average 432.3 yards per game, 61.6 more yards than the 370.7 the Rams give up.
- When Arizona amasses more than 370.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year the Cardinals have turned the ball over four times, while the Rams have forced 4 turnovers.
Home and road insights
- At home, as 4.5-point favorites or more, the Rams are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
- The average total in Rams home games this season is 50.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).
- On the road, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.
- Cardinals away games this season average 52.5 total points, 2.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).
