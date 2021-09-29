Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.

Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) as he leaves the field after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (3-0) take the field as 4.5-point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals (3-0) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are on three-game winning streaks. The total is 54.5 points for this game.

Odds for Rams vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points or more just one time this year.

Arizona's games have gone over 54.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Sunday's over/under is 11.5 points lower than the two team's combined 66 points per game average.

The 42.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.1 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.

The Rams and their opponents score an average of 50.0 points per game, 4.5 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 54.5 total in this game is 2.7 points above the 51.8 average total in Cardinals games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has covered the spread two times this season.

The Rams have been favored by 4.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total in all three opportunities.

The Rams score 31.7 points per game, 10 more than the Cardinals allow per matchup (21.7).

Los Angeles is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.7 points.

The Rams collect 388 yards per game, 45.3 more yards than the 342.7 the Cardinals give up per matchup.

Los Angeles is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 342.7 yards.

This year, the Rams have two turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (7).

Cardinals stats and trends

Thus far this season Arizona has two wins against the spread.

Arizona's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Cardinals score 13.6 more points per game (34.3) than the Rams give up (20.7).

When Arizona records more than 20.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cardinals average 432.3 yards per game, 61.6 more yards than the 370.7 the Rams give up.

When Arizona amasses more than 370.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year the Cardinals have turned the ball over four times, while the Rams have forced 4 turnovers.

Home and road insights

At home, as 4.5-point favorites or more, the Rams are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

The average total in Rams home games this season is 50.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).

On the road, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.

Cardinals away games this season average 52.5 total points, 2.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).

