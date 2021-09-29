Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.
The Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) are one-touchdown favorites on Sunday, October 3, 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2). The contest's over/under is set at 54.5.
Odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles
Over/under insights
- Kansas City has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points just twice this year.
- Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 2.5 points higher than the combined 52 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to allow 53 points per game, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 54.0 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 54.5 total in this game is 4.8 points above the 49.7 average total in Eagles games this season.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Kansas City is winless against the spread this year.
- This season, the Chiefs are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Chiefs average 9.4 more points per game (30.7) than the Eagles surrender (21.3).
- Kansas City is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.3 points.
- The Chiefs collect 97.7 more yards per game (413) than the Eagles give up per outing (315.3).
- Kansas City is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses over 315.3 yards.
- This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over six times, five more than the Eagles' takeaways (1).
Eagles stats and trends
- Philadelphia has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Eagles rack up 21.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer than the Chiefs allow (31.7).
- The Eagles collect 376.3 yards per game, 53.7 fewer yards than the 430 the Chiefs allow.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over two times, two fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (4).
Home and road insights
- Eagles home games this season average 49.0 total points, 5.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).
- Chiefs away games this season average 53.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).
