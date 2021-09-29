Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs in for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) are one-touchdown favorites on Sunday, October 3, 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2). The contest's over/under is set at 54.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/under insights

Kansas City has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points just twice this year.

Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.

Sunday's over/under is 2.5 points higher than the combined 52 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 53 points per game, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 54.0 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 54.5 total in this game is 4.8 points above the 49.7 average total in Eagles games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City is winless against the spread this year.

This season, the Chiefs are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Chiefs average 9.4 more points per game (30.7) than the Eagles surrender (21.3).

Kansas City is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.3 points.

The Chiefs collect 97.7 more yards per game (413) than the Eagles give up per outing (315.3).

Kansas City is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses over 315.3 yards.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over six times, five more than the Eagles' takeaways (1).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Eagles.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Eagles rack up 21.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer than the Chiefs allow (31.7).

The Eagles collect 376.3 yards per game, 53.7 fewer yards than the 430 the Chiefs allow.

The Eagles have turned the ball over two times, two fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (4).

Home and road insights

Eagles home games this season average 49.0 total points, 5.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

Chiefs away games this season average 53.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.