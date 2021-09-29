CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 7 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 4 matchup on September 30, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor observes the game in the fourth quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26

Oddsmakers project the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) to see their three-game losing streak continue, as they are 7.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The total has been set at 46 points for this game.

Odds for Bengals vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points just once this season.
  • Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in two games this season.
  • Thursday's over/under is 5.6 points higher than the combined 40.4 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 48.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.3 more than the 46 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Bengals games this season is 44.7, 1.3 points fewer than Thursday's total of 46.
  • The 47.3 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

  • Cincinnati has two wins against the spread in three games this year.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Bengals score 7.6 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Jaguars allow (30.3).
  • The Bengals collect 124 fewer yards per game (294), than the Jaguars allow per outing (418).
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over five times this season, four more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).
Jaguars stats and trends

  • Jacksonville is winless against the spread this year.
  • The Jaguars have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
  • This season the Jaguars put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Bengals give up (18).
  • Jacksonville is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team puts up more than 18 points.
  • The Jaguars rack up just two fewer yards per game (315) than the Bengals allow (317).
  • When Jacksonville picks up more than 317 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (4).

Home and road insights

  • Bengals home games this season average 47.5 total points, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under (46).
  • The average total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (46).

