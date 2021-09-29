Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 4 matchup on September 30, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor observes the game in the fourth quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26

Oddsmakers project the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) to see their three-game losing streak continue, as they are 7.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The total has been set at 46 points for this game.

Odds for Bengals vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points just once this season.

Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in two games this season.

Thursday's over/under is 5.6 points higher than the combined 40.4 PPG average of the two teams.

The 48.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.3 more than the 46 total in this contest.

The average total in Bengals games this season is 44.7, 1.3 points fewer than Thursday's total of 46.

The 47.3 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Bengals score 7.6 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Jaguars allow (30.3).

The Bengals collect 124 fewer yards per game (294), than the Jaguars allow per outing (418).

The Bengals have turned the ball over five times this season, four more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville is winless against the spread this year.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Jacksonville's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Jaguars put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Bengals give up (18).

Jacksonville is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team puts up more than 18 points.

The Jaguars rack up just two fewer yards per game (315) than the Bengals allow (317).

When Jacksonville picks up more than 317 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (4).

Home and road insights

Bengals home games this season average 47.5 total points, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under (46).

The average total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (46).

