Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.

Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) is pursued by Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) in overtime at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) are slight, 1.5-point underdogs as they aim to end their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 42.5.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have scored at least 42.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only one time this season.

Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in two games this season.

Sunday's total is 8.8 points higher than the combined 33.7 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 11.5 points fewer than the 54 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Dolphins and their opponents have scored an average of 45.5 points per game in 2020, 3.0 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Colts have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 5.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has covered the spread twice this season.

Miami's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Dolphins put up 15 points per game, 11.7 fewer than the Colts allow per outing (26.7).

The Dolphins rack up 105 fewer yards per game (268.3), than the Colts allow per contest (373.3).

This year, the Dolphins have four turnovers, two fewer than the Colts have takeaways (6).

Colts stats and trends

So far this year Indianapolis has one win against the spread.

The Colts have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).

Indianapolis' games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Colts score 8.6 fewer points per game (18.7) than the Dolphins allow (27.3).

The Colts collect 315 yards per game, 86.3 fewer yards than the 401.3 the Dolphins allow.

This year the Colts have three turnovers, two fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (5).

Home and road insights

The average point total in Dolphins home games this season is 48.0 points, 5.5 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

This season, Colts away games average 47.0 points, 4.5 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

