Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 7 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.

Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) is pursued by Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) in overtime at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) are slight, 1.5-point underdogs as they aim to end their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 42.5.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Colts

Over/under insights

  • Miami and its opponents have scored at least 42.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only one time this season.
  • Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in two games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 8.8 points higher than the combined 33.7 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's over/under is 11.5 points fewer than the 54 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The Dolphins and their opponents have scored an average of 45.5 points per game in 2020, 3.0 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Colts have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 5.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Dolphins stats and trends

  • Miami has covered the spread twice this season.
  • Miami's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
  • The Dolphins put up 15 points per game, 11.7 fewer than the Colts allow per outing (26.7).
  • The Dolphins rack up 105 fewer yards per game (268.3), than the Colts allow per contest (373.3).
  • This year, the Dolphins have four turnovers, two fewer than the Colts have takeaways (6).
Colts stats and trends

  • So far this year Indianapolis has one win against the spread.
  • The Colts have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Indianapolis' games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Colts score 8.6 fewer points per game (18.7) than the Dolphins allow (27.3).
  • The Colts collect 315 yards per game, 86.3 fewer yards than the 401.3 the Dolphins allow.
  • This year the Colts have three turnovers, two fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (5).

Home and road insights

  • The average point total in Dolphins home games this season is 48.0 points, 5.5 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
  • This season, Colts away games average 47.0 points, 4.5 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Miami Dolphins release first injury report of Week 3

The Miami Dolphins have taken some hard news during the week in each of the last two weeks in the buildup to their Week 2 and Week 3 contests — Miami got word late last week that wide receiver Will Fuller would not be available ahead of the Buffalo game. And while we’re certain Fuller wouldn’t have made up a 35 point deficit, the Dolphins offense certainly came out flat and unprepared against the Bills.
NFL
miamidolphins.com

Countdown to Kickoff | Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins

WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM. Television: CBS - to view a broadcast map, click here. Spero Dedes will provide play-by-play and Jay Feely will handle game analysis. Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app, as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
NFL
CBS Sports

Colts vs. Dolphins odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Model reveals 2021 Week 4 NFL predictions

Jacoby Brissett spent four years as the Colts' on-again, off-again quarterback. He was the team's starter in 2017 and 2019 while serving as the backup to Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers in 2018 and 2020, respectively. Now, Brissett will start against the Colts (0-3) as he captains the ship for the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Sunday. He's filling in for Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) and will try to hand his former team their first 0-4 start since 2011.
NFL
Positional Grades: Colts vs. Dolphins

Finally, a checkmark in the win column for the Indianapolis Colts. On Sunday inside Hard Rock Stadium, the Colts shook off a slow start against the host Miami Dolphins, established a physical rushing attack, got after Dolphins' quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the pocket and forced some turnovers, leading to a solid 27-17 win to move to 1-3 on the season.
NFL
PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts’ Win vs. Dolphins

The Indianapolis Colts finally captured their first win of the 2021 season as they beat the Miami Dolphins by a score of 27-17. After a players-only meeting last week, the Colts stepped it up a notch and turned in their most complete game of the young season. The win brings Indy’s record to 1-3, only one game back from the AFC South leading Tennessee Titans.
NFL
Film Room: 8 Observations From Colts-Dolphins

The Indianapolis Colts are finally in the win column, beating the Miami Dolphins 27-17 in week four. It may not have been the prettiest win, but it is one that the Colts certainly needed early in the season. With the All-22 film out from this past game, I decided to...
NFL
CBS Miami

Dolphins Trade Wide Receiver Jakeem Grant To Bears

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The Miami Dolphins traded wide receiver and returner Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. Grant is going to the Bears in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft, according to the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Grant had primarily been a returner for the Dolphins this season, with only two catches for minus-7 yards in the season’s first four games. He returned eight punts for 59 yards and two kickoffs for 46 yards...
NFL
Miami Dolphins
Indianapolis Colts
NFL
Football
Sports
CBS Atlanta

SportsLine Week 5 AFC East Picks: Jets ‘Have A Great Chance’ Against Falcons, Says Larry Hartstein

(CBS New York) — The AFC East has exactly one winning team so far. The Buffalo Bills have rattled off three impressive wins and are playing some of the best football of any team in the NFL. Given preseason expectations, that’s hardly surprising. What is surprising is their two-game lead on the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets all sit at 1-3. The Dolphins continue to struggle with Tua Tagovailoa on the mend. The Patriots are seeing progress from their young quarterback, even if it isn’t consistently showing up in the win column. And the Jets just...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer’s Wife Tweeted About His ‘Night Out’

Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, was apparently aware of his night out in Columbus – at least part of it, anyway. On Saturday, alleged photos and videos of the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach enjoying himself at a bar went viral on social media. It didn’t take very long for the first-year NFL head coach to start trending on Twitter, with reactions pouring in from the sports world.
NFL
