Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.
The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) are slight, 1.5-point underdogs as they aim to end their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 42.5.
Odds for Dolphins vs. Colts
Over/under insights
- Miami and its opponents have scored at least 42.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only one time this season.
- Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in two games this season.
- Sunday's total is 8.8 points higher than the combined 33.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 11.5 points fewer than the 54 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The Dolphins and their opponents have scored an average of 45.5 points per game in 2020, 3.0 more than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Colts have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 5.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami has covered the spread twice this season.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Dolphins put up 15 points per game, 11.7 fewer than the Colts allow per outing (26.7).
- The Dolphins rack up 105 fewer yards per game (268.3), than the Colts allow per contest (373.3).
- This year, the Dolphins have four turnovers, two fewer than the Colts have takeaways (6).
Colts stats and trends
- So far this year Indianapolis has one win against the spread.
- The Colts have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Indianapolis' games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Colts score 8.6 fewer points per game (18.7) than the Dolphins allow (27.3).
- The Colts collect 315 yards per game, 86.3 fewer yards than the 401.3 the Dolphins allow.
- This year the Colts have three turnovers, two fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (5).
Home and road insights
- The average point total in Dolphins home games this season is 48.0 points, 5.5 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
- This season, Colts away games average 47.0 points, 4.5 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
