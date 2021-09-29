Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.

A fan places a sombrero on Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) after he scored a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during their football game Monday, September 20, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvsdetroit 0920212226djp

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) are 7-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 3, 2021 against the Green Bay Packers (2-1). The total has been set at 45.5 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Packers vs. Steelers

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/under insights

Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points just two times this season.

Pittsburgh's games have yet to go over 45.5 points this season.

Sunday's over/under is 6.1 points higher than the combined 39.4 PPG average of the two teams.

The 49.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.2 more than the 45.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Packers games this season is 49.7, 4.2 points more than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

In 2020, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 45.5 points, equal to the set total for this game.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Packers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 7 points or more.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Packers score just 0.7 more points per game (22.7) than the Steelers surrender (22).

Green Bay is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22 points.

The Packers collect 301.7 yards per game, 53 fewer yards than the 354.7 the Steelers allow per matchup.

This year, the Packers have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Steelers' takeaways (2).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the Steelers.

Steelers stats and trends

Thus far this year Pittsburgh has one win against the spread.

Pittsburgh's games this season have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.

This season the Steelers rack up 11 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Packers surrender (27.7).

The Steelers average just 13 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Packers allow (321.3).

When Pittsburgh churns out more than 321.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Steelers have three giveaways this season, while the Packers have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

The Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point favorites or greater at home.

This season, Packers home games average 49.5 points, 4.0 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

Steelers away games this season average 48.0 total points, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.