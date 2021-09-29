Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.
The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) are 7-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 3, 2021 against the Green Bay Packers (2-1). The total has been set at 45.5 points for this matchup.
Odds for Packers vs. Steelers
Over/under insights
- Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points just two times this season.
- Pittsburgh's games have yet to go over 45.5 points this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 6.1 points higher than the combined 39.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 49.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.2 more than the 45.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Packers games this season is 49.7, 4.2 points more than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 45.5 points, equal to the set total for this game.
Packers stats and trends
- Green Bay has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- The Packers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 7 points or more.
- Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Packers score just 0.7 more points per game (22.7) than the Steelers surrender (22).
- Green Bay is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22 points.
- The Packers collect 301.7 yards per game, 53 fewer yards than the 354.7 the Steelers allow per matchup.
- This year, the Packers have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Steelers' takeaways (2).
Steelers stats and trends
- Thus far this year Pittsburgh has one win against the spread.
- Pittsburgh's games this season have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.
- This season the Steelers rack up 11 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Packers surrender (27.7).
- The Steelers average just 13 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Packers allow (321.3).
- When Pittsburgh churns out more than 321.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Steelers have three giveaways this season, while the Packers have four takeaways.
Home and road insights
- The Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point favorites or greater at home.
- This season, Packers home games average 49.5 points, 4.0 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).
- Steelers away games this season average 48.0 total points, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).
