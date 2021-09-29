CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.

A fan places a sombrero on Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) after he scored a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during their football game Monday, September 20, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvsdetroit 0920212226djp

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) are 7-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 3, 2021 against the Green Bay Packers (2-1). The total has been set at 45.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Packers vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points just two times this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games have yet to go over 45.5 points this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 6.1 points higher than the combined 39.4 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 49.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.2 more than the 45.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Packers games this season is 49.7, 4.2 points more than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 45.5 points, equal to the set total for this game.

Packers stats and trends

  • Green Bay has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
  • The Packers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 7 points or more.
  • Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
  • The Packers score just 0.7 more points per game (22.7) than the Steelers surrender (22).
  • Green Bay is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22 points.
  • The Packers collect 301.7 yards per game, 53 fewer yards than the 354.7 the Steelers allow per matchup.
  • This year, the Packers have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Steelers' takeaways (2).
Steelers stats and trends

  • Thus far this year Pittsburgh has one win against the spread.
  • Pittsburgh's games this season have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.
  • This season the Steelers rack up 11 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Packers surrender (27.7).
  • The Steelers average just 13 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Packers allow (321.3).
  • When Pittsburgh churns out more than 321.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • The Steelers have three giveaways this season, while the Packers have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • The Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point favorites or greater at home.
  • This season, Packers home games average 49.5 points, 4.0 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).
  • Steelers away games this season average 48.0 total points, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

