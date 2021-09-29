Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.

\Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos (3-0) are favored by just 1 point as they aim to keep their three-game winning streak going in a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. The point total is 44.5 for the contest.

Odds for Broncos vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponents have not yet scored more than 44.5 points in a game this year.

Baltimore's games have gone over 44.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's over/under is 8.1 points lower than the two team's combined 52.6 points per game average.

The 37 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.5 fewer than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 42.8, 1.7 points fewer than Sunday's total of 44.5.

The 51.5 PPG average total in Ravens games this season is 7.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has covered the spread every time so far this season.

The Broncos have been favored by 1 point or more three times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Denver's games this year have not eclipsed the over/under yet in three opportunities.

The Broncos average three fewer points per game (25.3) than the Ravens allow (28.3).

The Broncos collect 387.3 yards per game, only 6.4 fewer than the 393.7 the Ravens give up per outing.

When Denver picks up more than 393.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos have two giveaways this season, while the Ravens have three takeaways.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has covered the spread once this season.

The Ravens covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1 point or more.

Baltimore's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Ravens put up 18.6 more points per game (27.3) than the Broncos allow (8.7).

Baltimore is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 8.7 points.

The Ravens collect 424.7 yards per game, 203 more yards than the 221.7 the Broncos give up.

In games that Baltimore picks up more than 221.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Ravens have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Broncos.

Home and road insights

The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1-point favorites or more at home.

Broncos home games this season average 41.5 total points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 1-point underdogs or more away from home.

This season, Ravens away games average 50.5 points, 6.0 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

