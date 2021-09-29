Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.
The Denver Broncos (3-0) are favored by just 1 point as they aim to keep their three-game winning streak going in a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. The point total is 44.5 for the contest.
Odds for Broncos vs. Ravens
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .
Over/under insights
- Denver and its opponents have not yet scored more than 44.5 points in a game this year.
- Baltimore's games have gone over 44.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 8.1 points lower than the two team's combined 52.6 points per game average.
- The 37 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.5 fewer than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Broncos games this season is 42.8, 1.7 points fewer than Sunday's total of 44.5.
- The 51.5 PPG average total in Ravens games this season is 7.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Broncos stats and trends
- Denver has covered the spread every time so far this season.
- The Broncos have been favored by 1 point or more three times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Denver's games this year have not eclipsed the over/under yet in three opportunities.
- The Broncos average three fewer points per game (25.3) than the Ravens allow (28.3).
- The Broncos collect 387.3 yards per game, only 6.4 fewer than the 393.7 the Ravens give up per outing.
- When Denver picks up more than 393.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Broncos have two giveaways this season, while the Ravens have three takeaways.
Ravens stats and trends
- Baltimore has covered the spread once this season.
- The Ravens covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1 point or more.
- Baltimore's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Ravens put up 18.6 more points per game (27.3) than the Broncos allow (8.7).
- Baltimore is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 8.7 points.
- The Ravens collect 424.7 yards per game, 203 more yards than the 221.7 the Broncos give up.
- In games that Baltimore picks up more than 221.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Ravens have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Broncos.
Home and road insights
- The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1-point favorites or more at home.
- Broncos home games this season average 41.5 total points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).
- The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 1-point underdogs or more away from home.
- This season, Ravens away games average 50.5 points, 6.0 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
