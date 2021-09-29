San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.
The San Francisco 49ers (2-1) host the Seattle Seahawks (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in matchup between NFC West opponents at Levi's Stadium. Seattle is a 3-point underdog. The total has been set at 52 points for this game.
Odds for 49ers vs. Seahawks
Over/under insights
- San Francisco and its opponents have scored at least 52 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.
- Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 53.7 points per game, 1.7 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 51 points per game, one fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in 49ers games this season is 48.5, 3.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 52.
- The 52.2 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 0.2 points more than this game's over/under.
49ers stats and trends
- San Francisco has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- The 49ers have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- San Francisco's games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the 49ers average just 2.4 more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks allow (26.3).
- When San Francisco puts up more than 26.3 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The 49ers rack up 91.6 fewer yards per game (348.7), than the Seahawks give up per contest (440.3).
- The 49ers have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (2).
Seahawks stats and trends
- Seattle has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Seahawks average 25 points per game, comparable to the 24.7 the 49ers allow.
- Seattle is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.7 points.
- The Seahawks average only 18.7 more yards per game (389) than the 49ers give up per matchup (370.3).
- In games that Seattle totals more than 370.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Seahawks have one turnover this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the 49ers.
Home and road insights
- At home, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or greater.
- The average total in 49ers home games this season is 50.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).
- The Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.
- Seahawks away games this season average 51.3 total points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).
