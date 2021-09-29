San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) is unable to make a catch in the end zone against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers (2-1) host the Seattle Seahawks (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in matchup between NFC West opponents at Levi's Stadium. Seattle is a 3-point underdog. The total has been set at 52 points for this game.

Odds for 49ers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have scored at least 52 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.7 points per game, 1.7 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 51 points per game, one fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in 49ers games this season is 48.5, 3.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 52.

The 52.2 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 0.2 points more than this game's over/under.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The 49ers have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the 49ers average just 2.4 more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks allow (26.3).

When San Francisco puts up more than 26.3 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The 49ers rack up 91.6 fewer yards per game (348.7), than the Seahawks give up per contest (440.3).

The 49ers have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (2).

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has one win against the spread in three games this season.

Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Seahawks average 25 points per game, comparable to the 24.7 the 49ers allow.

Seattle is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.7 points.

The Seahawks average only 18.7 more yards per game (389) than the 49ers give up per matchup (370.3).

In games that Seattle totals more than 370.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Seahawks have one turnover this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the 49ers.

Home and road insights

At home, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or greater.

The average total in 49ers home games this season is 50.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).

The Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.

Seahawks away games this season average 51.3 total points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).

