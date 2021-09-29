CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 4 matchup on October 4, 2021.

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect the Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) to put up a fight in their attempt to prolong their three-game winning streak, as they are just 3.5-point underdogs in a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) on Monday, October 4, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The over/under is set at 52.5.

Odds for Chargers vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52.5 points only one time this season.
  • Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 52.3 points per game, 0.2 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 44 points per game, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Chargers games this season is 51.5, 1.0 point fewer than Monday's total of 52.5.
  • The 47.3 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

  • Los Angeles has covered the spread twice this year.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have not gone over the point total yet in three opportunities.
  • The Chargers rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Raiders allow (24).
  • The Chargers rack up 39 more yards per game (394.7) than the Raiders give up per contest (355.7).
  • Los Angeles is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses over 355.7 yards.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Raiders stats and trends

  • Las Vegas has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
  • This season, the Raiders have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
  • The Raiders average 30 points per game, 10 more than the Chargers give up (20).
  • When Las Vegas records more than 20 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Raiders average 99.3 more yards per game (471) than the Chargers give up (371.7).
  • In games that Las Vegas piles up more than 371.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • This year the Raiders have two turnovers, four fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

  • The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 55.0 points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (52.5).
  • This season, Raiders away games average 46.5 points, 6.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52.5).

