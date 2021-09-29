Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 4 matchup on October 4, 2021.

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect the Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) to put up a fight in their attempt to prolong their three-game winning streak, as they are just 3.5-point underdogs in a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) on Monday, October 4, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The over/under is set at 52.5.

Odds for Chargers vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52.5 points only one time this season.

Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 52.3 points per game, 0.2 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 44 points per game, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 51.5, 1.0 point fewer than Monday's total of 52.5.

The 47.3 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has covered the spread twice this year.

Los Angeles' games this year have not gone over the point total yet in three opportunities.

The Chargers rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Raiders allow (24).

The Chargers rack up 39 more yards per game (394.7) than the Raiders give up per contest (355.7).

Los Angeles is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses over 355.7 yards.

The Chargers have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

This season, the Raiders have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Raiders average 30 points per game, 10 more than the Chargers give up (20).

When Las Vegas records more than 20 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Raiders average 99.3 more yards per game (471) than the Chargers give up (371.7).

In games that Las Vegas piles up more than 371.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year the Raiders have two turnovers, four fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 55.0 points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (52.5).

This season, Raiders away games average 46.5 points, 6.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52.5).

