Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 4 matchup on October 4, 2021.
Oddsmakers expect the Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) to put up a fight in their attempt to prolong their three-game winning streak, as they are just 3.5-point underdogs in a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) on Monday, October 4, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The over/under is set at 52.5.
Odds for Chargers vs. Raiders
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52.5 points only one time this season.
- Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 52.3 points per game, 0.2 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 44 points per game, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Chargers games this season is 51.5, 1.0 point fewer than Monday's total of 52.5.
- The 47.3 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Chargers stats and trends
- Los Angeles has covered the spread twice this year.
- Los Angeles' games this year have not gone over the point total yet in three opportunities.
- The Chargers rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Raiders allow (24).
- The Chargers rack up 39 more yards per game (394.7) than the Raiders give up per contest (355.7).
- Los Angeles is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses over 355.7 yards.
- The Chargers have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Raiders stats and trends
- Las Vegas has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- This season, the Raiders have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Raiders average 30 points per game, 10 more than the Chargers give up (20).
- When Las Vegas records more than 20 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Raiders average 99.3 more yards per game (471) than the Chargers give up (371.7).
- In games that Las Vegas piles up more than 371.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year the Raiders have two turnovers, four fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (6).
Home and road insights
- The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 55.0 points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (52.5).
- This season, Raiders away games average 46.5 points, 6.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52.5).
