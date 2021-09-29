Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) are 7-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 3, 2021 against the New England Patriots (1-2). The over/under is 49.5.
Odds for Buccaneers vs. Patriots
Over/under insights
- Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in all three games this season.
- New England's games have yet to go over 49.5 points this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 2.8 points above Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 3.2 points more than the 46.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 53.2 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 43.3 PPG average total in Patriots games this season is 6.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Buccaneers stats and trends
- Tampa Bay has covered the spread one time this year.
- The Buccaneers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in two chances).
- Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on all three set point totals.
- The Buccaneers rack up 17.3 more points per game (34.3) than the Patriots give up (17).
- When Tampa Bay puts up more than 17 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Buccaneers average 123.7 more yards per game (406) than the Patriots give up per matchup (282.3).
- Tampa Bay is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 282.3 yards.
- The Buccaneers have five giveaways this season, while the Patriots have five takeaways.
Patriots stats and trends
- New England has covered the spread one time this year.
- New England's games this season have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.
- The Patriots put up 18 points per game, 11.3 fewer than the Buccaneers surrender (29.3).
- The Patriots collect 84.3 fewer yards per game (317.7) than the Buccaneers give up per contest (402).
- This year the Patriots have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Buccaneers' takeaways (4).
Home and road insights
- The average total in Patriots home games this season is 43.5 points, 6.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).
- The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 55.0 points, 5.5 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).
