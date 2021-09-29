Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 4 matchup on October 3, 2021.

Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay (right) shakes hands with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians at the conclusion of the Rams win at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) are 7-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 3, 2021 against the New England Patriots (1-2). The over/under is 49.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Patriots

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in all three games this season.

New England's games have yet to go over 49.5 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 2.8 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 3.2 points more than the 46.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 53.2 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.3 PPG average total in Patriots games this season is 6.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has covered the spread one time this year.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in two chances).

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on all three set point totals.

The Buccaneers rack up 17.3 more points per game (34.3) than the Patriots give up (17).

When Tampa Bay puts up more than 17 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Buccaneers average 123.7 more yards per game (406) than the Patriots give up per matchup (282.3).

Tampa Bay is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 282.3 yards.

The Buccaneers have five giveaways this season, while the Patriots have five takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Patriots.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has covered the spread one time this year.

New England's games this season have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.

The Patriots put up 18 points per game, 11.3 fewer than the Buccaneers surrender (29.3).

The Patriots collect 84.3 fewer yards per game (317.7) than the Buccaneers give up per contest (402).

This year the Patriots have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Buccaneers' takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

The average total in Patriots home games this season is 43.5 points, 6.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 55.0 points, 5.5 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.