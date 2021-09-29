CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Japan ruling party elects Fumio Kishida leader, next PM

By Carl Court, STR, Natsuko FUKUE, Sara HUSSEIN
AFP
AFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UgX5I_0cB9Zuy100
Fumio Kishida (C), former foreign minister, is elected leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party /JIJI PRESS/AFP

Japan's ruling party elected former foreign minister Fumio Kishida its new leader on Wednesday, setting him on course to become the next prime minister of the world's third-largest economy.

The soft-spoken centrist defeated popular vaccine chief Taro Kono in an unusually close race to succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is stepping down after just a year in office.

Kishida, 64, will be confirmed as the new premier in a vote in parliament on October 4 and will then lead the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) into general elections that must happen by November.

Speaking after his win, he called on members to "show the public that the LDP has been reborn, and appeal for their support."

The scion of a political family from Hiroshima, Kishida has long targeted the prime minister's office and ran unsuccessfully for party leader last year, losing out to Suga.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2lyX_0cB9Zuy100
Kishida defeated popular vaccine chief Taro Kono in an unusually close race /POOL/AFP

He became the first candidate to step into the race this time around and ran on a platform of pandemic stimulus while carrying a suggestion box to events to receive proposals from citizens.

"My skill is to really listen to people," he said after his win Wednesday, promising to work for "a bright future for Japan".

The race was a tight one, with Kishida edging Kono by just a single vote in the first round before taking the second with 257 votes to Kono's 170.

Two other candidates, hawkish right-winger Sanae Takaichi and feminist former gender equality minister Seiko Noda, did not advance beyond the first-round vote.

A former LDP policy chief, Kishida sought to capitalise on public discontent over Suga's response to the pandemic, which has seen his government's approval ratings slump to record lows.

"We need to keep seriously pursuing coronavirus measures by all means. I need to create an atmosphere in which we can address the crisis together," he told reporters.

On foreign policy, he pledged to "protect basic values led by democracy" and "show our presence by contributing to global challenges, led by the environment issue."

- 'A bet for stability' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zd3at_0cB9Zuy100
Kishida sought to capitalise on public discontent over Suga's response to the pandemic /POOL/AFP

Kishida's low-key persona has at times been described as a lack of charisma, and his policy ideas suggest more continuity than change.

But in the end, that won more support within the party, who shied away from Kono's reforming and direct style.

"The powers within Jinminto (LDP) have decided for a variety of reasons that Kishida is a better bet for stability, longevity, etcetera. They've made this bet before," said Brad Glosserman, a senior advisor to the Pacific Forum.

For Kishida, "the expectations are low, which could be good... because if you expect little of someone it is easy to surprise," he told AFP.

In his victory speech, Kishida pledged to unleash economic relief measures worth tens of trillions of yen (billions of dollars), which will be key to shoring up support before the general election.

The party is expected to retain its parliamentary majority, but could lose some seats over public discontent with the government's handling of the pandemic.

Generally, Kishida is expected to hew to Japan's existing path on defence, foreign and economic policy.

"Kishida shares the same policy core as Suga and (predecessor Shinzo) Abe," said Corey Wallace, an assistant professor at Kanagawa University who focuses on Japanese politics.

"What he really, really stands for is a little bit unclear... nothing really stands out as Kishida's personal hobbyhorse issue," he told AFP.

Kishida has called for greater economic equality, urging a "politics of generosity", but stopped short of suggesting hiking taxes.

And despite his liberal reputation, he was more reticent than Kono on hot-button issues like legalising gay marriage or allowing married couples to have different surnames.

He faces a series of immediate challenges, including post-pandemic economic recovery and confronting threats from North Korea and China, as well as questions about longevity -- with Suga's one-year term reviving memories of a period where Japan shuffled through new premiers almost annually.

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

Japan's New PM Fumio Kishida: Calm Centrist Promising Spending

Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is a soft-spoken former foreign minister with a reputation for seeking the middle ground and a fondness for baseball. The 64-year-old scion of a Hiroshima family of politicians is widely regarded as a safe pair of hands, despite a low-key presence that has sometimes been characterised as a lack of charisma.
POLITICS
AFP

ASEAN in talks on barring Myanmar junta chief from summit: envoy

Southeast Asian nations are discussing whether to exclude Myanmar's junta chief from a summit due to slow progress on a plan to address turmoil after a coup in the country earlier this year, a top diplomat said Wednesday. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been under pressure to address unrest in the aftermath of the military power grab in February and a subsequent crackdown on dissent.
POLITICS
AFP

Beijing slams French senators' visit to Taiwan

China on Friday condemned a visit by a group of French senators to Taiwan, accusing the delegation of undermining relations between Paris and Beijing. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Friday said Richard made his comment "out of self-interest to undermine relations between China and France".
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanae Takaichi
Person
Seiko Noda
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Fumio Kishida
AFP

Iran-SKorea row worsens over oil billions frozen by US sanctions

A row between Iran and South Korea is intensifying, with Tehran threatening legal action unless Seoul releases more than $7 billion in funds for oil shipments frozen because of US sanctions. The Islamic republic was South Korea's third-largest Middle Eastern trade partner before the United States unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and reimposed crippling sanctions. Iran had been a key oil supplier to resource-poor South Korea and in turn imported industrial equipment, household appliances and vehicle spare parts from Seoul. "We have $7.8 billion of our money blocked in South Korean banks," said Iranian lawmaker Alireza Salimi, who is involved with the case.
ECONOMY
AFP

US envoy who quit says Haiti PM not credible

The former US envoy on Haiti who resigned in protest last month testified Thursday that the United States made a mistake by backing Prime Minister Ariel Henry, saying he had no credibility. Foote said he had no personal grudge against Henry but believed the "consensus is nearly unanimous" among the public that the prime minister belonged to a ruling party that was to blame for Haiti's problems.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Economy#Ldp
KTLA

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa

Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. Ressa and Muratov were honored for their “courageous” work but also were considered “representatives of all journalists who stand […]
WORLD
The Independent

Damaged US sub in port after collision in South China Sea

A U.S. Navy nuclear-powered submarine that was damaged in a collision with an unknown underwater object in the South China Sea last weekend has arrived in port at Guam the Navy said Friday.No further details about the circumstances of the collision or the extent of damage to the USS Connecticut were available, but China's Foreign Ministry expressed “serious concern” about what happened.“As the party involved, the U.S. should clarify in detail the situation of the accident, including the location, the intention of the sailing, details of the accident, such as what exactly it collided with, whether it caused...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
China
AFP

Poland defends EU membership amid backlash over ruling

Poland's government on Friday insisted it wanted the country to stay in the European Union as it faced a growing backlash against a court ruling that analysts said could lead to "Polexit". German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Poland must "fully and completely" implement EU law, while France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune called the ruling an "attack against the EU". European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was "deeply concerned" and vowed that the EU would "uphold the founding principles of our Union's legal order". Poland's Constitutional Court on Thursday challenged the primacy of EU law over Polish law by declaring several articles in the EU treaties "incompatible" with the country's constitution.
POLITICS
NPR

Former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill warns the U.S. is on a path to autocracy

Russia expert Fiona Hill warns that American democracy is under attack — from within. In November 2019, Hill became one of the key witnesses at then-President Donald Trump's first impeachment hearing, where she condemned the false narrative that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 election, and described the Trump administration's parallel policy channel in Ukraine to get dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden.
POTUS
The Independent

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights activists and many others enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year's Nobel Peace Prize to two journalists at a time when media groups around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities.Friday's announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia marked a rare bright spot amid growing harassment of reporters in many parts of the world. Another new threat is the rise of misinformation, even in established democracies.Here are some of the comments about the Norwegian Nobel Committee's decision to honor Ressa and Muratov:___“Dmitry Muratov and...
JOURNALISM
The Independent

Philippine dictator son's presidential run triggers protests

The son and namesake of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who was toppled in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising, registered his candidacy Wednesday for next year’s presidential elections, sparking a protest by activists who angrily recalled the widespread human rights atrocities that marked the martial law era under his late father.Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. filed his papers with the elections commission, then waved at dozens of supporters chanting his name. The 64-year-old announced his candidacy Tuesday, vowing to unite Filipinos to overcome the challenges in the wake of of the coronavirus pandemic. But issues surrounding the Marcoses continue to...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

French senators meet with Taiwan's Tsai at tense time

A group of French senators visiting Taiwan as part of a regular parliamentary exchange met with President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday morning during a trip that comes in a particularly tense moment between Taiwan and China Tsai spoke briefly before their meeting, giving France's former defense minister, Alain Richard, the Order of Propitious Clouds, a distinction recognizing “his contributions to Taiwan-France relations.” She thanked him for leading an effort in the French Senate to pass a resolution in support of allowing Taiwan to participate in international organizations like the World Health Organization.China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Polish court to rule which takes primacy: EU or Polish law

Poland’s constitutional court is to rule Thursday in a key case over whether Polish or European Union law has primacy in the EU member country.The ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal is expected to define the future of Poland’s already troubled relationship with the 27-member bloc in the key area of law and justice.The expected verdict comes after months of court proceedings in which representatives of the government, the president and the parliament argued that Poland's Constitution comes before EU law and that rulings by the Court of Justice of the EU are sometimes in conflict with Poland's legal order....
LAW
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy