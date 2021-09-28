CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View switching to hybrid homecoming

By HBCU Gameday
 6 days ago

Prairie View A&M has become the first SWAC school to switch to a “hybrid” homecoming. Morehouse, Howard and several other HBCUs have already done so.

The following was released on Tuesday afternoon:

Dear PVAMU Family,

Homecoming is a time-honored tradition for students, faculty, staff, and especially, our alumni community. Each year, we look forward to welcoming our alumni back to “The Hill” to engage in the Homecoming Experience. From catching up with friends to making new memories with your families, our Homecoming is the essence of fellowship.

Over the past several months, we have continuously assessed the current public health landscape – monitoring COVID-19 cases and projections in the greater Houston area, analyzing the many options, adjusting safety measures, gathering feedback, and debating the right course of action for this year’s Homecoming. In consultation with the University’s Covid-19 Taskforce, we have decided to forego tailgating activities and proceed with a hybrid Homecoming schedule, offering a combination of virtual and in-person activities. The Division of Student Affairs, along with the Student Government Association, are working diligently to plan a student-focused homecoming experience that meets health and safety guidelines.

A full and detailed schedule of events will soon be available on the Homecoming website. Please note the tentative schedule below.

Monday, November 1 – Thursday, November 4:

  • A variety of virtual offerings available to the community: interviews, college and school-specific sessions, performances, and other traditional homecoming events.

Friday, November 5:

  • Golden Class Activities (Classes of 1970 and 1971)
  • Alumni Outdoor Jazz Concert (limited seating)

Saturday, November 6:

  • Parade
  • Outdoor Departmental Offerings
  • Football Game

While we are disappointed that the full array of face-to-face homecoming traditions cannot occur this year, we wanted to ensure hallmark activities such as the Golden Class events, the football game, and the Saturday parade could go on in a safe and responsible manner.

We know our alumni and supporters were looking forward to an in-person celebration in the PVAMU Homecoming Tradition. However, the safety of the PVAMU community is our paramount concern, and we believe these changes are necessary to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Throughout the year, and as conditions allow, we will find additional ways to provide opportunities to engage, connect, and invigorate the Panther spirit.

Please continue to visit pvamuhc.com for information and updates.

Yours Respectfully,
The Homecoming Leadership Team

Homecoming Leadership team:
Billy Davis ‘91, Director of Alumni Affairs
Shante Moore ‘13, Executive Director for Student Engagement
Carol Campbell ’79 ‘99, Executive Director for Special Events and Protocol
Candace Johnson ’02 ’05, Executive Director for Marketing Communications
Euletha Wade ’09, Assistant Vice President for Facilities & Risk Management
John Briscoe ’02 ’06, Manager of University Special Events and Protocol
Keith Jemison, Associate Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police
