CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Covid-19 restrictions kept her family from attending her wedding, so she got married on the Canadian border

By Lauren M. Johnson
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Covid-19 restrictions made it difficult for a Canadian bride to have her family at her US wedding, she did the next best thing -- she brought her wedding to the border.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 3

Related
Miami Herald

Mom dies of COVID days after giving birth, Georgia family says. She never met her son

A 27-year-old Georgia woman was getting ready to finally hold her newborn son when her family said she began struggling to breathe and collapsed on the bathroom floor. Marrisha Jenkins, who tested positive for COVID-19 during her pregnancy, had just gotten cleared to visit her premature baby after spending two weeks in quarantine, her family told Atlanta-area news outlets this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Morganton News Herald

Morganton woman dies from COVID-19 weeks before her wedding

Robin Colley texted her mom “I love you” every morning, and she was set to get married next month. But instead, she took her last breaths Saturday at Caldwell UNC Hospital in Lenoir after battling COVID-19 for about two weeks. She was 36 years old. “She was a sweet daughter,”...
MORGANTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Ray
The Charleston Press

Woman gets infected with Covid-19 on her bachelorette trip, ended up in critical condition on ventilator on her wedding day, dies weeks later

While health experts urge everyone to get vaccinated against Covid-19, many people still remain vaccine hesitant and oppose the vaccine putting in danger themselves and the people around them. This was the case with this young woman who didn’t want to get the vaccine on time and ended up fatally after contracting the deadly virus on her bachelorette trip.
RELATIONSHIPS
fox35orlando.com

Wife's mission to save her husband from COVID-19

CLERMONT, Fla. - A Clermont woman took on the fight to find the treatment to save her husband who was suffering from COVID-19. Robby Walker, 52, needed an ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine, and his wife, Susan Walker, found one across the country. Robby is now recovering from COVID-19 after...
CLERMONT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Ceremony#Wedding Party#Canadian Border#Covid 19#Border Patrol
610 Sports Radio

Kelly Price says she ‘died’ briefly as a result of COVID and was ’never missing’ despite her family's reports

Price’s family reported the 48-year-old missing on the night of September 24, after they found she had been discharged from her hospital stay being treated for COVID-19. According to early reports from TMZ, the family claimed Kelly had not been heard from since being discharged and reported Kelly’s boyfriend was allegedly keeping friends and family members from visiting her home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
Best Life

You're Now Banned From Visiting These 3 Destinations, Even If You're Vaccinated

As the deadly COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread and vaccination rates aren't moving much in the right direction, tourist destinations around the U.S. and beyond have been forced to make difficult decisions around what to do with unvaccinated visitors. They're trying to balance bringing in the most significant number of tourists to offset massive financial losses from the pandemic and creating safety protocols that will keep everyone safe. In recent weeks, an increasing number of foreign countries have put vaccine requirements on U.S. travelers to their shores. And, citing rising COVID numbers, the European Union announced in August that it had moved the U.S. off of its "safe travel list" and encouraged member countries to implement restrictions for travelers from the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

CNN

669K+
Followers
103K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy