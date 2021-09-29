CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19: NY Sees Notable Increase In Vaccination Rates Among Health Care Workers

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHZR5_0cAvvNyk00

COVID-19 vaccination rates among health care workers across New York State increased notably in the weeks leading up to the state's mandate, according to new data released by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

In August, the state announced a requirement for staff at hospitals, long-term care facilities, nursing homes, adult care facilities, and other congregate settings to get vaccinated no later than Monday, Sept. 27.

The day after the deadline, Hochul shared an update about the percentage of health care workers who have received the vaccine.

Hochul said that as of Monday, 92 percent of hospital staff members in the state have received at least one vaccine dose. She said 85 percent are fully vaccinated, an increase from 77 percent on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The percentage of nursing home employees who have received at least one vaccine dose was at 92 percent on Monday, an increase from 71 percent on Aug. 24.

She said 89 percent of employees at adult care facilities have received at least their first vaccine dose, an increase from 77 percent on Aug. 24.

"This new information shows that holding firm on the vaccine mandate for health care workers is simply the right thing to do to protect our vulnerable family members and loved ones from COVID-19," Hochul said in a statement. "I am pleased to see that health care workers are getting vaccinated to keep New Yorkers safe, and I am continuing to monitor developments and ready to take action to alleviate potential staffing shortage situations in our health care systems."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
MPNnow

A few nurses are opting out of the vaccine, and their jobs. Here's why

Keaira Notebaert believes in the COVID-19 vaccine. If she wasn’t fewer than 19 weeks pregnant she would get it. A registered nurse who works at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, Notebaert had planned to wait until 30 weeks into her pregnancy. Then came the vaccine mandate. “The thought of getting the vaccine...
WAYNE, NY
WIVB

Health care workers submitting “mass resignation letters” over state’s vaccine requirement, Republicans say

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republicans in the New York State Senate are warning that vaccine requirements for health care workers could drive many of them to quit, rather than get the shot. By September 27th, with limited exceptions, all staff at New York State’s hospitals and nursing homes will have had to receive at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. That deadline is October 7th for other health care workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
northwestmoinfo.com

Federal Worker Vaccine Mandate Expected to Drive Nursing Home Workers Out the Door

The Biden Administration is expected to require nursing home workers to get their COVID-19 vaccination. In Missouri, about 50-percent of nursing home employees have been vaccinated – one of the worst rates in the country, according to federal data. Nikki Strong with the Missouri Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes across the state, says a mandate would drive a significant number of employees out the door – and likely cause some facilities to close.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wbrc.com

Hospital does not require COVID vaccine due to staffing shortages in Arkansas

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - The Piggott Community Hospital doesn’t require the COVID-19 vaccine for staff. Executive director James Magee says being understaffed and having fears of losing too many nurses played a significant role in the decision. “It’s the worst staffing challenge that I’ve seen,” Magee said. “It’s a...
ARKANSAS STATE
International Business Times

162 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Die Of COVID-19; 23,800 Breakthrough Cases Reported

More than 160 fully vaccinated residents in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 as the state reports over 23,800 breakthrough cases, according to the latest data. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday published new data on breakthrough cases reported in the state. According to it, 162 deaths were reported among the state’s fully vaccinated people since the beginning of the pandemic. The figure represents 0.004% of Massachusetts’ fully vaccinated population.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fortune

COVID deaths are up 40%. These states are running low on ICU beds and health workers

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Eighteen months into the pandemic, COVID is again pushing America’s health care infrastructure to a breaking point, with intensive care units at capacity and shortages of health workers being reported widely across the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KREM

Hundreds join lawsuit challenging Washington's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state, health care workers

SEATTLE — Hundreds of first responders, medical workers and state employees are joining a lawsuit over Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. William Cleary and his wife Sherra Rae said they are unvaccinated and don't plan to get the shots. He's a firefighter in the Seattle area, she works at a major hospital, and both could lose their jobs after October 18, which is the state’s vaccine deadline for state, health care and education workers.
WASHINGTON STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

19 staff test positive for COVID-19 at Colorado hospital

Nineteen staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Durango, Colo.-based Mercy Regional Medical Center since July 1, a hospital spokesperson told Becker's Sept. 20. In August, the hospital confirmed four positive cases among operating room staff and a separate infection in a staff member at one of its outpatient clinics.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
138K+
Followers
27K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy