COVID-19: NY Sees Notable Increase In Vaccination Rates Among Health Care Workers

COVID-19 vaccination rates among health care workers across New York State increased notably in the weeks leading up to the state's mandate, according to new data released by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

In August, the state announced a requirement for staff at hospitals, long-term care facilities, nursing homes, adult care facilities, and other congregate settings to get vaccinated no later than Monday, Sept. 27.

The day after the deadline, Hochul shared an update about the percentage of health care workers who have received the vaccine.

Hochul said that as of Monday, 92 percent of hospital staff members in the state have received at least one vaccine dose. She said 85 percent are fully vaccinated, an increase from 77 percent on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The percentage of nursing home employees who have received at least one vaccine dose was at 92 percent on Monday, an increase from 71 percent on Aug. 24.

She said 89 percent of employees at adult care facilities have received at least their first vaccine dose, an increase from 77 percent on Aug. 24.

"This new information shows that holding firm on the vaccine mandate for health care workers is simply the right thing to do to protect our vulnerable family members and loved ones from COVID-19," Hochul said in a statement. "I am pleased to see that health care workers are getting vaccinated to keep New Yorkers safe, and I am continuing to monitor developments and ready to take action to alleviate potential staffing shortage situations in our health care systems."

