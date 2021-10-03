CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Senior Stimulus: How an Additional $1,400 Check Could Help Social Security Recipients Afford Rising Grocery Costs

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iAvvL_0cAtllkm00

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), one of the largest nonpartisan senior citizens advocacy groups, currently has over a million signatures for a petition to garner support and attention for an emergency $1,400 stimulus check to cope with unprecedented inflation.

Stimulus Update: Petition for a Fourth Stimulus, State Economic Boosts, Golden State Checks & Child Tax Credits
Social Security: Grocery Store Shortages Comparable to 2020 — Are You Prepared for Lack of Supply During the Holidays?

The petition reads: “I (and/or my spouse) want Social Security recipients to receive a $1,400.00 emergency stimulus check to cope during this unprecedented inflationary year. Social Security benefits are one of the few types of income in retirement adjusted for inflation.”

Among the arguments in the petition is that the COLA increases are not suitable enough for seniors living on a fixed income with the 5% inflation surge experienced over the past 13 months. The petition adds, “In 2021 Social Security benefits increased by just 1.3% raising the average benefit by only about $20 a month. But about 86% of Social Security recipients surveyed say their expenses increased by much more than that amount.”

Government Shutdown 2021: Will SNAP Benefits Be Impacted?

One of the sectors that has experienced the greatest increase in prices is the meat industry . Although overall inflation has come in around 5%, prices for chicken have increased 7.2%, pork prices are up 9% and prices for ground beef are nearly up a whopping 13% from last year.

A $1,400 check could help senior citizens afford groceries on an already tight fixed income. Roughly 25% of low-income seniors reported food insecurity, according to SNAP research.

See: Surging Meat Prices Could Cost You Hundreds This Year — Can You Afford It?
Find: Could the US Benefit From Another Stimulus Check?

Social Security recipients are expected to receive a 6% COLA increase in 2022 — one of the largest on record — but rising inflation and Medicare costs are thought to eat away at most of it. A fourth stimulus check could help struggling seniors recover from a year of surging prices and supply chain blockages that are still hurting the prospect of recovery for basic grocery items.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: September 28, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Senior Stimulus: How an Additional $1,400 Check Could Help Social Security Recipients Afford Rising Grocery Costs

Comments / 715

Laura Robertson
6d ago

The rest of the world should try to live on 67 or $1200 a month to pay all your bills and buy all your groceries it’s not easy and we have to struggle and yes the children should have extra but on the other hand should we do without

Reply(88)
266
Brenda Anthony
6d ago

I live on 814$ a month buy my meds, pay my bills and my electric bill gas bill water bill in God's name what is left for food we people on Scocial security and disability really do need more money. Will you please help us to feed ourselves and live in dignity

Reply(36)
206
McGee
6d ago

I have to live on it. and its getting to the point of starting to ch oose food, prescriptions, or utilities. and their calling for a cold snowy winter. I'm trying to figure out how to pay the heating this winter.

Reply(9)
129
Related
newsbrig.com

3 Reasons Why Your Social Security Check Was Short This Month

An estimated 46.7 million Americans receive Social Security retirement benefits each month, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). The average monthly benefit is $1,555, and for some, it represents their primary source of retirement income. Even if you’ve saved funds in a 401(k), an individual retirement account (IRA), or...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

$1,400 stimulus check for seniors as economic recovery slows: Here’s how it happens

The coronavirus pandemic fueled by the Delta Variant is creating a fall surge that no one wanted to see. Now there are renewed calls for a fourth stimulus check. Making matters worse, millions are out of work still — and jobless claims are continuing to rise. Extra unemployment benefits came to an end in early September, which many thought would mean more workers engaging with the economy. While some have gone back to work — a broader portion of previously unemployed workers have still not found gainful employment.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Cola
hngn.com

Up To $3,000 Stimulus Payment Available Despite Several COVID Relief Programs Are Set To Expire

The Delta variant wrecked Americans' summer, just when the government had planned for the economy to surge back and elevate suffering people into jobs and financial stability. The decline now presents uncertainty for millions of people because the top COVID-19 relief measures expired recently, at a time when the country is still registering 100,000 new coronavirus infections per day, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
hamlethub.com

Social Security introduces a new look and feel to the Social Security Statement

Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, today introduced a new look and feel to the Social Security Statement, available online through the my Social Security portal at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount and by mail. The Statement is one of the most effective tools people can use to learn about their earnings and future Social Security benefits. This fresh look will allow millions of people to see their earnings information and estimates of future benefits quickly and securely.
POLITICS
The Motley Fool

3 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

You have the power to raise your Social Security benefit. The higher your benefit, the more flexibility you'll have during retirement. These secrets could be your ticket to a more generous benefit for life. The higher a Social Security benefit you lock in, the more monthly income you'll have to...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Will Social Security Recipients Get a $200 Raise in 2022?

Social security benefits are usually adjusted to account for inflation. Those adjustments have mostly resulted in a raise for recipients. As a result of soaring product prices, social security payments for some recipients could rise more than $200 in 2022. If you’re a retiree or about to retire, you may want to know when you'll get that money.
INCOME TAX
Quad Cities Onlines

37 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

Income is the most important aspect of retirement planning, and Social Security is the biggest income source for most retirees. If you're approaching your golden years, it's wise to take inventory of your cash needs and sources of income. That planning will help you determine the best age to take Social Security benefits, how to spend down your 401(k) or IRA, and how to structure your pension payouts. You need to understand the tax implications of any retirement income decisions you make, so it's important to figure out how your state taxes Social Security.
INCOME TAX
Newsday

A joint effort to save Social Security

Our nation’s social safety net is in jeopardy, and the pandemic may be partly to blame. The Social Security Old Age and Survivor Insurance, or OASI, Trust Fund – which pays for Americans’ retirement and survivor benefits – is running out sooner than expected, according to the latest report of the board of trustees that monitors the fund.
ECONOMY
texasbreaking.com

IRS Stimulus Checks Helped Low Earners Amid The Pandemic – Report

The Pandemic era had brought series of difficult challenges to people and nations. And for most Americans, the stimulus checks, or also known as the Economic Impact Payments had helped them keep the wolf from the door. In a recently released Capital One Marketplace Index, 46% of low earners, or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

Time for a fourth IRS stimulus check? Report shows prior payments offered dire support for low earners

Utility charges and car payments and grocery bills, oh my. For many Americans, pandemic-era stimulus checks helped make ends meet. Forty-six percent of lower earners said in April that they wouldn’t have had enough money to cover their expenses without stimulus payments from the federal government, according to the newly released Capital One Marketplace Index.
U.S. POLITICS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
55K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy