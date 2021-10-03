CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19: Trick Or Treat? Here Are CDC Guidelines For Halloween

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bl9Ph_0cAsNp6h00

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a list of safety guidelines ahead of next month's Halloween festivities.

The CDC noted that some Halloween activities can increase the risk of spreading or contracting COVID-19 or influenza.

The CDC recommends that people take the following safety precautions:

  • Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.
  • Give out treats outdoors, if possible.
  • Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.
  • Wash hands before handling treats.
  • Wear a mask.

The agency said children should wear cloth masks when they're trick-or-treating, adding that a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

The CDC also said costume masks shouldn't be worn over a cloth mask because it can make breathing more difficult.

Children under the age of 2 and those who have trouble breathing should not wear masks, the CDC said.

Find the full list of guidelines here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 40

Joe Castan
6d ago

cdc needs to worry about viruses and not about holidays funny that they aren't worried about Nancy Pelosi fund raisers where if you pay 50.000 a plate you don't need a mask only the staff serving the food has too wear them or obamas birthday party where guests don't have to wear masks yet the people serving them have too or liberals in NYC going to central park over 100.000 strong for a concert to hangout with Bill deblasio or go dancing with racist mayor of Chicago litefoot at lalapolooza in the middle of a few 100 thousands without masks notice the pattern if they partying they don't follow the rules they push or if they pay extreme amounts of money they don't need a mask seems covid only attacks the servants and the underclass

Reply
10
Andrea Patterson
9d ago

Up yours! I just saw a full stadium with no one wearing masks. I'll do what I always do for Halloween.

Reply(11)
23
mooseplayer
5d ago

halloween wont be stopped by an idiot at ths CDC claiming its dangerous. that same idiot claimed the lockdown would stop the spread and masks work. clearly has no idea how life actually works.

Reply
5
Related
CBS Boston

Fauci Encourages Vaccinated People ‘To Have A Good Normal Christmas With Your Family’

WASHINGTON (CBS) – The holiday season starts next month, but the pandemic isn’t over. So will it be safe for families to spend Christmas together this year? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden, said Monday that it will be. That came a day after he said it was “too soon to tell” whether Americans should avoid gathering for Christmas. “The best way to assure that we’ll be in good shape as we get into the winter would be to get more and more people vaccinated,” Facui told CNN Monday. “That was misinterpreted as my saying we can’t spend...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Halloween#Influenza#Trick Or Treat
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

HEALTH: Shedding after vaccine? No. Asyptomatic and contagious? Yes

DEAR DR. ROACH: In a recent column, you wrote that there is no risk to family from shedding after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. You failed to mention that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the grandparents could catch COVID and spread it even after being fully vaccinated. Also, according to the CDC, they might be contagious and have a viral load, even before they start showing any symptoms. Isn’t the only way to ensure they are not contagious to be tested?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Have vaccines caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths?

Viral image: “The vaccination campaign” increased COVID-19 deaths by 175% in one year. Here's why: A viral image that alleges that vaccines have caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths ignores the outsize impact of the virus on the unvaccinated, as well as the large and growing body of evidence that vaccines substantially reduce the likelihood of death.
PHARMACEUTICALS
fox42kptm.com

CDC guidance for trick-or-treating this holiday season

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) released its guidance for trick-or-treating this Halloween. The CDC says trick-or-treating can be done this Halloween, but in a safe way, according to the CDC's website. The guidance says people should:. Avoid contact with trick-or-treaters. Have individually bagged goodies that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

If You Live Here, You're in Danger, COVID Expert Says

It may seem like the coronavirus is over in some parts of the country but it's not over—period. In states close to yours, the Delta variant is killing or hospitalizing people in record numbers, resulting in high seven-day or daily averages that worry experts, according to NBC News. Which states have been hit the worst in recent days? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
myfoxzone.com

CDC excess mortality data reveals troubling trend during the COVID pandemic

The pandemic has been incredibly deadly, and COVID-19 isn’t the only reason. The number of people dying from many different diseases - including diabetes, high blood pressure, and Alzheimer’s disease – has been way up since January of 2020. Doctors and researchers call these excess deaths. The CDC is routinely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

CDC director reveals what can really end the pandemic

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, believes the coronavirus pandemic will end if humans work together. “We have a lot of the science right now. We have vaccines, and what we can’t really predict is human behavior. Human behavior in this pandemic hasn’t served us very well,” she said, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wevv.com

What The CDC Recommends For Holiday Gathering

As the holiday season approaches, people are making their plans, and many are looking forward to spending the holidays with family. "I'll probably just gather just with my family at my grandmother's house as we always do," said Javen Layne, who plans to spend time with family. Although COVID-19 cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Press Democrat

Here's what medical experts and ethicists say about healthy people getting COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

In September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced its guidelines for COVID-19 booster shots, stipulating that an extra dose of the Pfizer vaccine should be taken by those over age 65, people with underlying health conditions and those who live or work in high-risk settings, such as hospitals. The extra doses can be taken six months after the final vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KTLA

U.S. health experts urge flu shots to avoid ‘twindemic’

The U.S. is gearing up in case of a bad flu season on top of the continuing COVID-19 crisis, with a plea Thursday for Americans to get vaccinated against both. “I get it: We are all tired of talking about vaccines,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

CDC releases guidelines for preventing COVID-19 spread during holidays

This Halloween, wear a mask –– and not just the spooky kind. After spending last Halloween and Thanksgiving sequestered inside during COVID lockdown, many US holiday revelers are no doubt clamoring to celebrate the upcoming 2021 festivities in style. Unfortunately, large-scale gatherings increase the chances of contracting COVID-19 –– especially in light of the virus’ Delta variant. Thankfully, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released a set of guidelines on how to ring in the holidays safely in the time of Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJON

Holidays Coming- New CDC Guidelines for Gatherings

This is the second year that we are coming upon the holiday season with still being on the "outer edges" of a global pandemic. The CDC came out with some guidelines about how to celebrate with your family and friends during this time with a highly contagious Delta Variant of the COVID-19 virus. Whether or not people go along with any of these guidelines is totally up to the individual and their family and/or friends.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
139K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy