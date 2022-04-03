ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrieta, CA

Olivia Rodrigo Has an Impressive Net Worth: Find Out How the 'Good 4 U' Singer Makes Money!

Since Olivia Rodrigo released her first single, "Drivers License," in January 2021, the Murrieta, California, native has become a household name. After all, it's nearly impossible to turn on the radio without hearing one of her hit songs like "Good 4 U," "Jealousy, Jealousy" and "Deja Vu." As Olivia's fame grows, so does her bank account! The teenager, who turns 19 years old on February 20, 2022, has an estimated net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To find out how Olivia makes her money, keep reading.

Olivia Rodrigo is an actress:

While Olivia has no doubt taken the music industry by storm, she comes from an acting background. In 2017, she played a small role on New Girl. Olivia was also cast as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark from 2016 to 2019. Shortly thereafter, Olivia landed the role of Nini in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series .

Season 2 of the hit TV show ended in July 2021, and fans are dying to know if Olivia will be joining season 3. HSMTMTS showrunner, Tim Federle , weighed in on the fate of her character, Nini, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBqqT_0cArni2900

Tim made it clear that he "would never want High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to stand in the way of" Olivia's "success and fame." However, the decision is not Tim's to make, he said Olivia's return was a matter of “actor contract stuff.”

“I want the show to succeed, but the actors who make the show are always more important to me than the product,” Tim assured. “I guess what I mean is I want Olivia to be happy. I'd love for her to keep making the show, but at the end of the day, I'm there to be both the head cheerleader of my series and also read the moment and say, ‘Wow, what Olivia is going through feels so unprecedented that I just want to support her in all of her dreams.’”

Olivia Rodrigo’s Best Braless Looks on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Olivia Rodrigo is a singer-songwriter:

After "Drivers License" was released in January 2021, Olivia dropped her first studio album, Sour , in May of that year. The following August, she won the MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist and Song of the Year.

In November 2021, it was announced that Olivia was nominated for a whopping seven Grammy Awards, including Best Album, Best New Artist, Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Drivers License." The prestigious show will take place on April 3. In addition, Olivia was named as Billboard's Woman of the Year for 2022.

As far as fans dissecting her love life online using the lyrics in her music, Olivia called it a "songwriter’s dream" during an interview with Elle . "There’s something so powerful in being vulnerable and open, like, ‘This is my life, and I’m f--king sad.’ Or, ‘I’m insecure,'" she gushed. "That’s what makes songwriting so special."

