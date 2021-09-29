Library launches Digi Lab for conversion to digital files

JAMES BEATY | Staff photoMcAlester Public Library Assistant Librarian Lacey Sudderth checks out the library's new Digi Lab system, designed to let library patrons convert items such as photos, documents, negatives, VHS, vinyl records, discs, 8 millimeter film and other media to digital files.

McAlester Public Library is offering new technology to help preserve the past and document the present for future use — all through the library's new Digi Lab.

By utilizing the Digi Lab, library patrons can transfer older media into new formats, such as converting VHS tapes into electronic digital files, to cite an example. Other types of media can be digitized as well.

"We can help you digitize photos, slides, music and more," said SEOLS Marketing Director Eddie Gray.

Can information be placed on discs, as opposed to, or in addition, electronic files?

"You can if you bring your own disc," said Gray.

Electronic versions can also be placed on flash drives. Items can be emailed to a patron's home computer, laptop or phone, or stored through the cloud system.

What does it cost the library patron to convert information to a digitized form through the library's Digi Lab?

"There's no charge — it's a part of your library card," Gray said.

Library staff will teach patrons how to operate the Digi Lab equipment themselves, so the patrons can make their own conversions to the digital formats.

"They will show you how to do it," said Assistant Library Manager Heath Stanfield.

Library Assistant II Celeste Thornburg is in charge of MPL's Dig Lab. Other staff members, including Library Assistant Lacey Sudderth, are trained to assist as well. Additional items that can be digitized through Digi Lab include documents, negatives, records, cassette tapes, DVDs and CDs, as well as photos, Thornburg said.

"It allows them to convert any of those to an electronic file," she said. Items to be converted should be owned by the person making the conversion, said Thornburg.

"This is a great way to convert material you already own," she said. Possibilities Thornburg mentioned included making digital copies of a grandmother's old scrap book into multiple copies for each family member. Creating new electronic scrapbooks is another possibility.

"I anticipate these will be really neat Christmas gifts," Thornburg said.

Gray also obtained equipment to operate 8 millimeter film, so it too can be digitized. Having the 8 millimeter film format will allow those who have old 8 millimeter home movies — which was one of the media platforms of choice in the 1950s and early 1960s — to convert images on film to digital formats.

"I'm real excited about that 8 millimeter thing," Thornburg said. She said the library has already heard from people interested in converting their old 8 millimeter films to an electronic format.

It's another factor in building enthusiasm for the new Digi Lab, which is already running high among library staff.

"We are very, very excited about this," said Thornburg.

Digi Lab is planned for other public libraries in the Southeast Oklahoma Library System. Stigler Public Library served as the pilot program and test market, Gray said, with plans to also add Digi Lab to SEOLS' public libraries in Coalgate, Broken Bow and Poteau.

Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.