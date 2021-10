While the movies never truly left if you knew where to look for them and looked outside of theatrical releases, there’s no denying that, for good or not, cinemas are getting as close to “normal” as they can be, all things considered. Following a month of back to back film festivals, October promises to deliver on the teases many of the reviews left us with, with new films from favorites such as Edgar Wright and Wes Anderson to the latest Palme d’Or winning film “Titane” which has dazzled and disgusted audiences in equal measure. Fittingly for the season, there are several horror films to seek out as well.

