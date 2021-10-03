CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

Featured Local Job: Probation Secretary

By Tyler Ochs
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYPE POSITION: Clerical (Full Time, 40 hrs/week) ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or GED. TO APPLY: Send a cover letter and resume with no less than three references to jsmail@co.clarion.pa.us. APPLICATION DEADLINE: October 8, 2021. POSITION: PROBATION SECRETARY. FLSA STATUS: Non Exempt. REPORTS TO: DIRECTOR AND/OR DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF PROBATION...

Featured Local Job: Various Positions at Beverage-Air

Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for various positions. Starting pay rate is $13.50/ hour. No experience is required. Pay can increase to as much as $18.50 with 5+ years of relevant manufacturing experience. Premium pay for the weekend shift. Quarterly pay progression reviews. Paid vacation and holidays. Comprehensive benefits...
BROOKVILLE, PA
Featured Local Job: Direct Service Professionals

UCIP is accepting applications for Full-Time Direct Service Professionals in their Day Services & Residential Programs. These positions may require evening and weekend availability depending on the shift. You will be providing support to individuals with developmental disabilities in a group home and community setting. If you are compassionate, organized,...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Featured Local Job: Accounting/Office Assistant

S&W AutoBody, Lucinda, PA has a position open for accounting/office assistant. This is a full-time position but could be flexible on hours. The person would be working with QuickBooks in accounts payable, receivables, and billing. The individual would also be assisting with the operation of the front office such as answering the phone, scheduling, and invoicing.
LUCINDA, PA
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Allegheny Grille

The Allegheny Grille currently has openings for multiple positions.
City
Clarion, PA
County
Clarion County, PA
Featured Local Job: Manufacturing Team Employee

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for motivated individuals to join their manufacturing team. Duties will include but not be limited to assembling, outfitting, and wrapping cabinets; also loading trucks, and organizing warehouse space. Interested applicants should be able to lift up to 100 pounds and pass a physical and drug...
Featured Local Job: Treatment Supervisor I, Mental Health

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Treatment Supervisor I in the Mental Health Unit at their Marienville, PA facility. Equal Opportunity Employer. Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.
MARIENVILLE, PA
Featured Local Job: Caseworker 1- Intake

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker 1- Intake. POSITION: Caseworker 1-Intake- Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA. PAY GRADE: $13.59/hour starting rate, Eligible for two 2.5% raises after completion of Foundations training and another 2.5% raise...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
Featured Local Job: Caseworker 1- Ongoing

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker 1- Ongoing. POSITION: Caseworker 1-Ongoing- Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA. PAY GRADE: $13.59/hour starting rate, Eligible for two 2.5% raises after completion of Foundations training and another 2.5% raise...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
Featured Local Job: Telecommunicator I

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for two full-time (40 hrs/wk.) Telecommunicator I positions ($10.95/hr.) to work within the Venango County 911 Center. Qualifications: High school diploma or equivalent required, plus additional training in computers and emergency medical services or police and fire training is preferred. Experience in...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

