CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police Issue Alert For Eversource Scam Making Rounds In Region

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tj53E_0cAiP3TW00
  • Police Called To Laundrie Home Day Before Gabby Petito Reported…

Alarm bells are sounding for some police departments in the region as reports continue coming about an ongoing scam involving fraudsters posing as Eversource utility workers.

In Western Massachusetts, the Springfield Police Department issued an alert for an ongoing scam involving multiple victims who have received phone calls from scammers claiming to be from Eversource.

During the phone call, the scammers would proceed to inform their victims that they owed money and their electricity would be shut off if they didn’t pay immediately.

In response, the victims were then directed to a bitcoin machine for payment, police said.

“This is a scam,” police stated. “No utility companies will threaten to shut off your electricity without proper notification and no utility companies will ever receive payments with bitcoin, gift card, (or other means).”

Police said that while the scam is ongoing, residents should advise their older friends or relatives to help them avoid being victimized.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
West Hawaii Today

Police warn of phone scam

The Hawaii Police Department is warning the public about recent phone scams in which attempts are being made to obtain money from individuals and businesses. In recent reports, the suspect(s) contacted the victim by phone, identifying themselves as either local, state, or federal officials, according to police. The intended victim is told that they are under criminal investigation, and must purchase Western Union, Money Gram, Money Pack, GreenDot, Apple/iTunes, Google, and/or Vanilla brand cards to pay their “fine” in order to avoid being arrested, or having their social security numbers suspended.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lebanon-Express

Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Suspicious timing of scam phone call

An Albany resident got a bit of a surprise when he went to get a new bank card recently. A scammer immediately called and tried to get him to divulge his new card number. Roy Poppleton, 86, said he noticed a $100 charge on his bank statement for purchase of Quickbooks Pro. He went into his bank to get the charge reversed and to get a new card issued. The very next day, Poppleton received a call from a man who identified himself as “Mike Watson, with the National Debt Relief Program.”
ALBANY, OR
themountvernongrapevine.com

Phone Scam Alert

Fraud/Scam issue where a local citizen received a phone call advising if they don’t send $350 immediately, they will be arrested. Shortly afterward the citizen received a second phone call advising they will have to send an additional $500 to keep from being arrested. Chief Daniel J. Weckesser advises anyone receiving this type of phone call to never send money and to immediately report the incident to the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailyvoice.com

Alert Issued For Shoplifting Suspect In Region

Police investigators in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a wanted suspect who was caught on camera robbing an area liquor store. The West Springfield Police Department released a photo of a wanted man who allegedly ran out of Rotary Liquors on Park Street with...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Daily Voice

NY State Police Issue Alert For Missing 25-Year-Old

New York State Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 25-year-old man.Police said Carlton Craig was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 9, at his home in the Essex County town of Jay, located about 30 miles south of Plattsburgh.His family is concerned for his welfare.Have you seen this ma…
PUBLIC SAFETY
hngnews.com

Dane County Sheriff's Office: Scam Alert

Scam callers are continuing to plague the Dane County area in attempts to steal money from citizens unaware of their tactics. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office received several calls today from concerned citizens who stated they had received a phone call from a person claiming to be Sgt. Stacey with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The caller goes on to say that they have missed jury duty and need to pay money in order to get out of trouble. This is a con that has been taking place for several years, with the scammers using different names, many of which are actual members of our agency. Typically they are able to make the number on the caller ID appear as an actual number used by the Sheriff’s Office.
DANE COUNTY, WI
krwg.org

Las Cruces Area Scam Alert

Individuals in several states have reported receiving phone calls or emails informing them that there is a warrant for their arrest. A resident of Doña Ana County reported receiving a similar phone call. This communication is often part of a larger scheme to steal money, based on this deception. As...
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eversource#Police Departments
beauregarddailynews.net

Scam Alert: New text scam claims to offer gifts

The Better Business Bureau of Southwest Louisiana (BBB) recently released information regarding a new scam that has been reported by residents and local consumers. The scam involves residents receiving unsolicited text messages claiming to be from large companies like AT&T, Verizon, Netflix, and Amazon. The message will seemingly offer a...
CELL PHONES
valdostatoday.com

Georgia caller ID scam alert

It has come to our attention that scammers have begun spoofing the telephone number of the Board of Pharmacy (404) 651-8000. If you receive a call and are unsure, please call (404) 651-8000 to verify and report the matter. Scenario 1: The caller claims to be associated with the Board...
GEORGIA STATE
2 On Your Side

Consumer alert issued for NYS DMV text message phishing scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is once again warning New Yorkers to be wary of fraudulent text messages. With this scam, text messages are sent to New Yorkers appearing to be from the DMV, asking the recipient to validate their COVID-19 status and to verify their driver's license information. Anyone who receives a text like this is told to delete the message right away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Williamson Source

BBB Warns of QR Scam Code Alert

Many companies are increasing their usage of QR (quick response) codes in different ways like tracking packages, viewing restaurant menus, or downloading smartphone apps. With the rising popularity, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is seeing an escalation in QR code-related scams. Malicious QR codes could appear to come from legitimate...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

FBI issues warning about latest scam

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The FBI has issued a warning about scammers posing as federal courts and law enforcement. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI detailed the latest scam as a letter that claimed to be from a federal court about a federal criminal investigation. In the letter, the victim is given a choice: (1) face indictment or (2) accept an agreement as a cooperating witness, which requires $7,000 in legal fees. In addition to the letter, perpetrators have also called the victim.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
boothbayregister.com

AARP scam alert: Utility scams

Utility scams heat up as the temperatures rise (and when they fall), so much so that the Federal Trade Commission ranks utility impostors among the top reported scams. In this one, you typically get a call, email or text saying your account is past due and you must pay immediately, or they will cut off your power. Another tactic is the “utility” claiming you overpaid your bill, and they request your bank account information to issue a refund. Utility scammers can also show up at your door after a power outage or severe storm offering to get your power back on for a fee.
PUBLIC SAFETY
tillamookcountypioneer.net

TILLAMOOK PUD: Scam Alert! Reports of Phone Scam in Tillamook County

Tillamook PUD has received multiple reports today, October 9, 2021 of a phone scam happening. A group of people are calling local residents claiming to be a Tillamook PUD representative and demanding money or they will turn off the electricity at the location. This is not Tillamook PUD. Please be...
TILLAMOOK, OR
Victoria Advocate

BBB Scam Alert: Fake friends on Facebook

People connected to the internet use it for a wide range of purposes, often to catch up with friends on social media or randomly surf the web. Unfortunately, your social media friend may not be who they appear to be. Scammers earn victims’ trust by taking advantage of social networking sites and often pretend to be someone the victim already knows. They may send out a message or two with COVID-19 news, a fundraising request or perhaps a great deal on a product.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Commonwealth Journal

SPD issues missing person alert

The Somerset Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing earlier this week. The agency is reporting that on Wednesday, Officer Logan Smith spoke with family members who reported Raechyl Anne Minton as missing since Monday, October 4, at around 11 a.m. Minton...
SOMERSET, KY
WSET

Property listing scams making rounds in Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON, Va--The competitive housing market has thieves preying on people who are looking to rent homes. Abingdon homeowner, Brad Lamontagne said he was shocked when he received a phone call from his broker, saying his house was listed for rent. "I got a call from my broker that says, I've...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
141K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy