CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Gabby Petito's family holds news conference as FBI manhunt continues for fiancé Brian Laundrie

ABCNY
ABCNY
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Na1Tb_0cAiNQEU00

Gabby Petito's family held a sometimes emotional press conference Tuesday afternoon as the FBI manhunt continues for her fiancé Brian Laundrie.

Her parents and step-parents showed tattoos designed by Gabby with sayings like "Let It Be" and "Believe" that they had done in her memory.

They avoided answering some questions, particularly about Brian Laundrie. Their lawyer was adamant that Laundire's parents provided no help finding Gabby, so they were expecting no help from them finding Brian.

"The parents are 100% happy with the FBI. They've been with us at every single step of the way and we know that they will bring justice for Gabby," Petito family lawyer Richard Stafford said.

They also detailed the Gabby Petito Foundation, which days ago they said they are in the process of founding, to provide resources and guidance to other families searching for their children.

"We're hoping that through our tragedy, in the future, some good can come out of it," Joe Petito, Gabby's father, said.

The family said they had received hundreds of letters, emails and cards from all over the world.

"It means a lot to me that she's touched so many lives already," Petito's mother Nichole Schmidt said.

They stress that while they are grateful for all the attention Gabby has received, they want every other family to get the same treatment.

WATCH | Gabby Petito's family holds press conference:

The family of Gabby Petito held a press conference on Tuesday

Petito's body was discovered on September 19 in a remote area in northwestern Wyoming.

Laundrie and Petito both grew up on Long Island but in recent years moved to North Port, Florida.

Laundrie's parents said Monday that they do not know where their son is and hope the FBI can locate him, though authorities said they would be dialing down the large-scale search efforts as the manhunt enters its second week.

RELATED | Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know

Gabby Petito was traveling with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in a cargo van the two had outfitted as a makeshift recreational vehicle for a months-long cross-country road trip when she mysteriously disappeared.

Authorities collected personal items from the Laundrie home in Florida in hopes they can use DNA samples to help solve the case, and teams combing a nearby nature reserve hope to gain ground on the search as water recedes in areas that were previously hard to reach.

An attorney for the Laundrie family said Brian's parents, Chris and Roberta, are concerned about their son.

"The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong," the family's attorney Steven Bertolino said Monday.

RELATED | Gabby Petito memorial service held on Long Island

A memorial service was held for Blue Point-native Gabby Petito Sunday afternoon on Long Island.

As the search for Laundrie continues, some are hoping that money might talk. Two separate rewards totaling $30,000 have been offered
to anyone who provides law enforcement officials with Laundrie's whereabouts.

Meanwhile FBI said investigators are still seeking information from anyone who may have seen the couple around Grand Teton.

Petito's remains are still in Wyoming at the Teton County Coroner's office. Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

Petito's step father Jim Schmidt says "it's important for the FBI, Teton county sheriff, coroner office to hold onto her as long as they need ... we want to make sure we do not impede their investigation in anyway."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Sm9U_0cAiNQEU00

(CNN Wire contributed to this post.)

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 17

the player
9d ago

OMG . FACEBOOK, FACEBOOK, FACEBOOK., THATS WHY THEY CANT CATCH HIM., stay off of social media. and maybe they can catch him. believe me he knows everything that we are doing. and where we are looking. We are dealing with a smart 23 year old kid here . he knows how to live off the land and survive. all of us wants to play dicitve, puts it on Facebook you people just giving him a chance. iam sure his friends and family have burner phones and using there smart phones. and relaying messages to him.

Reply(1)
6
Theresa Charland
10d ago

every other family has had the same treatment with missing children I've been sharing this for a number of years on Facebook and so have it my friends and it's all race besides that I would like to say to Gabby's family my love is with you my heart is broken and I hope they find Brian so he can face up to what he has to face up to this is hard on both parents parents I really care about is Gabby's she was a beautiful woman one of a kind with a great big heart you could tell that from her tick tocks .🦋

Reply
6
Related
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Why One Lawyer Thinks the FBI May Already Know Where Brian Laundrie Is

Brian Laundrie went “missing,” on September 17. Since then, several individuals and organizations have been hunting for him. Local and federal law enforcement have been tracking him. Additionally, John Walsh, internet sleuths, and even reality TV personality Dog the Bounty Hunter have inserted themselves into the hunt. Currently, it seems like the whole world wants to know where Laundrie is hiding.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star has handed over evidence found at a Florida park and believed to be related to the missing fugitive to police so that it can be examined for DNA. AceShowbiz - Dog the Bounty Hunter has shared an update on his search for Brian Laundrie. After days of looking for the fugitive's trails, the reality TV star is convinced that the fiance of Gabby Petito (Gabrielle Petito) is still alive because his profile does not meet someone who is suicidal.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Manhunt
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Experts say wanted boyfriend of Petito is ‘no longer hiding’ in Carlton Reserve

Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, who vowed to find Brian Laundrie just over two weeks ago, has been sued for $1.3m by the producer of his unaired last reality tv show. The defamation suit claims that he used racist language while filming and illegally carried a stun gun. Mr Chapman has denied all claims as an attempt to smear him. The search for Mr Laundrie slowed somewhat, as the significant law enforcement presence at the Carlton Reserve on Wednesday and Thursday appears to have been scaled back on Friday. Authorities are hopeful that improving weather conditions at...
CELEBRITIES
deseret.com

Brian Laundrie’s lawyer reveals what he knows about mysterious storage unit

Brian Laundrie’s attorney says he has “no idea” on the location of the storage unit Brian Laundrie visited in August amid his cross-country road trip with girlfriend Gabby Petito. Earlier this week, Steven P. Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie family, confirmed to Fox 5 News in New York that...
POLITICS
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter May Face Serious Charges If He Tries Apprehending Brian Laundrie Against His Will

More bad news for Dog the Bounty Hunter surrounding his involvement with the Gabby Petito case. He’s been operating his own personal investigation and search for Brian Laundrie despite its potentially hazardous legal repercussions. To recap, the reality star is not actually licensed to hunt for fugitives in Florida. Moreover, using the term “bounty hunter” there actually breaks laws in and of itself. The legally cleared professional term is actually a “bail agent.”
PETS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Authorities Get Dozens of Reports About Brian Laundrie Sightings in North Carolina

The hunt for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie continues. Only now, reports are flooding in about Laundrie being spotted in North Carolina. Earlier this week, Florida resident Dennis Davis claimed he saw Laundrie on the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina, near the border of Tennessee. Davis called 911 on Saturday, after the incident, and on Monday he released the full call with the dispatcher to Brian Entin of NewsNationNow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brian Laundrie: Parents’ attorney says he is still alive and in the Carlton Reserve

The Laundrie family attorney says he believes Brian Laundrie is still hiding out in the Carlton Reserve.The focus of the nationwide manhunt for the missing fugitive has shifted back to the wildlife-infested nature park after a makeshift campsite was reportedly spotted there.A source close to the Laundrie family revealed “traces” of a campsite had been located in the reserve, CNN reported on Wednesday.And Mr Laundrie’s father Chris has reportedly been asked to join the search for his son. On Thursday morning, attorney Steve Bertolino told Fox News that Mr Laundrie may be unaware that he is being searched for.“I...
POLITICS
Fox News

Gabby Petito: Florida police say no phones located in van, no campsite found: LIVE UPDATES

'Justice for Gabby' banners fly over Laundrie home. Brian Laundrie manhunt: Leading attorneys weigh in on case tied to Gabby Petito homicide. Brian Laundrie’s best bet is to surrender safely to police so his defense team can get to work in court, a top U.S. defense attorney told Fox News, as a manhunt is underway for the Florida fugitive wanted on a federal debit card fraud charge following the death of fiancée Gabby Petito.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

What would happen if Brian Laundrie is never found?

The FBI have been searching for Brian Laundrie for more than three weeks, with little more than a scattered group of tips from across the country to show for their efforts. Mr Laundrie disappeared after taking a hike into the Carlton Reserve near North Port, Florida, two days after his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, was reported missing. He returned from a cross country road trip without her, and her family became suspicious after the woman failed to check in for several days. Since then, searches in the Carlton Reserve have taken place nearly every day, but little evidence of Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito & Brian Laundrie Almost Canceled Fatal Cross-Country Trip For Intimate Beach Wedding But Were Forced To Push Date Because Of Pandemic

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's doomed cross-country road trip almost didn't happen. The late 22-year-old vlogger's stepfather, Jim Schmidt, told Fox News that Gabby and Brian's plans changed after they were forced to postpone their dream beach wedding due to Covid-19. Article continues below advertisement. “Covid happened so they put...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy